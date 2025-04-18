Craig Carton claims Browns will draft Travis Hunter after Andrew Berry compared Colorado star to Shohei Ohtani

NFL analyst Craig Carton believes the Cleveland Browns have revealed their draft intentions. Speaking on FS1’s “Breakfast Ball” on Friday, Carton pointed to Browns general manager Andrew Berry’s comparison of Travis Hunter to MLB star Shohei Ohtani as a sign of what’s ahead in the 2025 NFL draft.
“Yeah, to me, Andrew Berry just announced what the Browns are doing in six days,” Carton said. “Because you can't come out and compare the kid to Shohei Ohtani and then not draft him.”
Berry’s recent comments have drawn attention around the league. On Thursday, while discussing draft prospects, he described Colorado’s Travis Hunter as a true two-way player and directly likened him to Ohtani, who plays as both a pitcher and hitter for the Dodgers.
Berry noted that the 21-year-old projects as a wide receiver first, then as a cornerback, but emphasized the Browns wouldn’t limit his two-way potential.
NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe later summarized Cleveland’s perspective, confirming the Browns view Travis Hunter as a “unicorn” capable of excelling on both sides of the ball.
Hunter enters the 2025 draft after a standout season at Colorado. He recorded over 1,400 snaps across offense and defense, significantly more than any other player in college football.
He was awarded both the Bednarik Award and Biletnikoff Award — a first in NCAA history — and won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first Colorado player since 1994 and only the second defender ever to win it.
As the draft nears, the Browns’ openness about Hunter’s unique role sets a clear precedent. Whether that results in a selection remains to be seen.
Joe Maddon weighs in on Travis Hunter’s two-way NFL potential
Former MLB manager Joe Maddon, who oversaw Shohei Ohtani’s rise as a two-way MVP and once coached Bo Jackson, is offering advice to NFL coaches ahead of Travis Hunter’s pro debut.
Maddon draws parallels between Ohtani and Hunter, who played roughly 1,500 snaps last season at Colorado.
Maddon recalled moments where dual-role talent was overlooked, suggesting Bo Jackson could’ve pitched or that a minor leaguer deserved a shot at DH. He warned NFL teams against overreliance on analytics, stating it’s more effective to trust player feedback and build honest relationships.
With Ohtani, the former manager implemented a structure where communication and flexibility were paramount. He noted Ohtani’s different schedule and emphasized upfront alignment among team staff.
Joe Maddon said treating unique talents differently is essential, as trying to apply one-size-fits-all models could stifle special players like Travis Hunter. His message: avoid rigid systems and allow Hunter to define his own limits as a two-way NFL player.
