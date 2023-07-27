Aaron Rodgers and Kylian Mbappe might play different codes of football, but there is no doubt that they are the two of the most popular players on the planet today. Accordingly, they make big money as is befitting two players who are faces of their teams.

Recently, though, Kylian Mbappe has fallen afoul of Paris Saint Germain and have been put up for sale. Teams in Saudi Arabia are said to be interested and are reportedly willing to pay him over a billion dollars.

What the soccer star is going through now was the situation that Aaron Rodgers faced earlier in the offseason. He moved from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets. But in doing so, they had to restructure the existing contract to fit under the salary cap.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It left him in a position of where he was going to earn a pittance this year before getting more than a 100 million dollards guaranteed next season. Craig Carton drew a parallel with Kylian Mbappe about the crazy figure due to him for next year. He said,

"Aaron Rodgers and the Jets have verbally agreed on the new contract. Before Green Bay traded him to the New York Jets, they restructured his deal so that you fit into the current Jets cap, meaning that he was only going to make a million dollars this year. And I'm not making this up next year, he was gonna make a guaranteed $107 million. It's like his name was Mbappe."

Aaron Rodgers agrees to a new contract at Kylian Mbappe saga rolls on

However, Aaron Rodgers has now agreed to a restructured contract worth $75 million for two years. That represents a nearly $35 million pay cut from the contract from the Green Bay Packers that was transferred over. Craig Carton added,

"But it is right, so the New York Jets and Rogers have verbally agreed to a restructured contract. It has not been announced yet and has not been signed yet. He's not going to play for a million dollars this year, probably 50 times that as the Jets quarterback and that's real. The New York Jets down Rodgers have a contract agreed to in place, they got to print it."

So, it looks like the quarterback is making a loss to win some championships. Unknown however is whether Kylian Mbappe will chase the Saudi billions or if he will want to move to Real Madrid, where he has previously hinted towards going, and try to win an elusive Champions League title.