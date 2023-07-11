Craig Carton picks ex-Super Bowl-winning QB as NFL’s best free agent ahead of DeAndre Hopkins

There are still a host of players who remain unsigned this offseason as training camp inches closer. Of course, the big free agents for many include Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins.

Both are Pro Bowl talents and would instantly make a team better, and for many, it is still a mystery as to why they remain without a team. In all likelihood, teams are waiting until training camp to see what they have and if any injuries happen.

For most, Cook and Hopkins top the list of best available free agents this offseason, but Craig Carton has another player in mind. On "The Carton Show," a list of the top five best available free agents was discussed, and Carton put Carson Wentz at No. 1:

“The No. 1 unsigned player right now in the NFL is actually a quarterback. It's a quarterback league. He's got a Super Bowl ring. He was a former MVP candidate, and it's the great Carson Wentz.”

Having Wentz at No. 1 is interesting, considering the other names on the list are Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins.

Where will DeAndre Hopkins sign in 2023?

DeAndre Hopkins

The fact that Hopkins remains unsigned is a head-scratcher as there are multiple teams that could do with his talents. The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans are the two teams that have the most interest in the All-Pro receiver.

Perhaps it's the money Hopkins reportedly wants that has the list of teams for his signature so low. The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs have also seen Hopkins be linked with them.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



“The Patriots desperately need him, but DeAndre doesn’t want the Patriots, he wants the Chiefs.” — Will it come down to the Chiefs vs the Patriots for DeAndre Hopkins? 🤔“The Patriots desperately need him, but DeAndre doesn’t want the Patriots, he wants the Chiefs.” — @getnickwright Will it come down to the Chiefs vs the Patriots for DeAndre Hopkins? 🤔“The Patriots desperately need him, but DeAndre doesn’t want the Patriots, he wants the Chiefs.” — @getnickwright https://t.co/Rh97Cmsv6s

Whichever team DeAndre Hopkins signs with will be getting a superb receiver who will instantly upgrade the offense. The days of him being a star No. 1 are perhaps gone, but he can still do some serious damage as a No. 2. After all, he played just nine games last season and still totaled 717 yards and three touchdowns.

Hopkins remains unsigned, but we imagine that he will be on a team come Week 1. Just which team that will be is one of the biggest unknowns right now.

