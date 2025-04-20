  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jalen Hurts
  • Craig Carton takes issue with Jalen Hurts featuring on TIME's Most Influential People of 2025 list

Craig Carton takes issue with Jalen Hurts featuring on TIME's Most Influential People of 2025 list

By Shivam Damohe
Modified Apr 20, 2025 08:20 GMT
Syndication: Wilmington News Journal - Source: Imagn
NFL star QB Jalen Hurts is under fire over a magazine feature

Radio host and TV personality Craig Carton, didn’t hold back when he took issue with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts, appearing on TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People of 2025” list.

Ad

Speaking on FS1’s Breakfast Ball, Carton acknowledged Hurts’ on‑field accomplishments but argued that influence and legacy extend well beyond championships.

“He’s a Super Bowl champion. He’s an MVP. He’s making a boatload of money. He’s one of the better young quarterbacks in football. He’s been to two Super Bowls now,” Carton said. “But to be fair, you already mentioned three guys we’d all agree are more iconic just in football… He’s not top‑100 in sports from an iconic standpoint.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hurts’ inclusion on the prestigious list was announced last week in a tribute penned by baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. The annual list honors people whose achievements and impact resonate across industries and beyond.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Carton may question Hurts’ icon status, but there’s no debate about his football prowess. Drafted in the second round in 2020, Hurts guided Philadelphia to Super Bowl LIX earlier in February, earning game MVP honors after throwing for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and adding a rushing score in the Eagles’ 40-21 victory over favorites, Kansas City.

Ad

In the 2024 regular season, Hurts threw for 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns (with five interceptions) and rushed for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns, topping all quarterbacks in rushing scores.

Ad

Jalen Hurts’ on‑field credentials speak volumes

That Super Bowl appearance marked Hurts’ second title game in three seasons, following a trip to Super Bowl LVII at the end of the 2022 campaign. In March, he secured his future with a five‑year, $255 million extension, making him one of the NFL’s highest‑paid signal‑callers.

Beyond football, Hurts has quietly built a reputation off the field. His Hurts Family Foundation reportedly raised over $5 million last year to support autism research and youth literacy programs in Philadelphia, efforts that factored into TIME’s final selection.

Ad

Still, Carton insists trophies and community work don’t automatically translate to “icon” status. Instead, running back Saquon Barkley's record-breaking 345 carries, 2,005 rushing yards, and 15 touchdowns in 16 games hold more value to him.

youtube-cover
Ad

Hurts’ supporters argue his rapid ascent, from second‑round pick to dual Super Bowl quarterback, is precisely the story defining a modern sports icon. Teammates and league insiders praise his leadership, resilience, and ability to elevate those around him.

With the Eagles set to defend their title next season, the debate over Hurts’ off‑field influence is sure to persist alongside discussions of his performance on the field. Whether he’s “iconic” may come down to how fans measure his legacy in an era where social impact and social media influence public perception as much as championships do.

About the author
Shivam Damohe

Shivam Damohe

Twitter icon

Shivam Damohe writes NFL, college sports, and soccer content at Sportskeeda.

Shivam is a seasoned sports media professional with a proven track record in journalism, content and SEO strategy, performance marketing, and editorial excellence.

He is well-versed in breaking news, opinion pieces, and exclusive interviews with sports personalities. His experience includes detailed on-field reporting for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, FIFA 2018 World Cup, Indian Super League, Indian Premier League, Premier Badminton League, Pro Kabaddi League, and comprehensive coverage of the NFL and CFL respectively.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications