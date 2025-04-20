Craig Carton takes issue with Jalen Hurts featuring on TIME's Most Influential People of 2025 list

Radio host and TV personality Craig Carton, didn’t hold back when he took issue with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts, appearing on TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People of 2025” list.

Speaking on FS1’s Breakfast Ball, Carton acknowledged Hurts’ on‑field accomplishments but argued that influence and legacy extend well beyond championships.

“He’s a Super Bowl champion. He’s an MVP. He’s making a boatload of money. He’s one of the better young quarterbacks in football. He’s been to two Super Bowls now,” Carton said. “But to be fair, you already mentioned three guys we’d all agree are more iconic just in football… He’s not top‑100 in sports from an iconic standpoint.”

Hurts’ inclusion on the prestigious list was announced last week in a tribute penned by baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. The annual list honors people whose achievements and impact resonate across industries and beyond.

Carton may question Hurts’ icon status, but there’s no debate about his football prowess. Drafted in the second round in 2020, Hurts guided Philadelphia to Super Bowl LIX earlier in February, earning game MVP honors after throwing for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and adding a rushing score in the Eagles’ 40-21 victory over favorites, Kansas City.

In the 2024 regular season, Hurts threw for 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns (with five interceptions) and rushed for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns, topping all quarterbacks in rushing scores.

Jalen Hurts’ on‑field credentials speak volumes

That Super Bowl appearance marked Hurts’ second title game in three seasons, following a trip to Super Bowl LVII at the end of the 2022 campaign. In March, he secured his future with a five‑year, $255 million extension, making him one of the NFL’s highest‑paid signal‑callers.

Beyond football, Hurts has quietly built a reputation off the field. His Hurts Family Foundation reportedly raised over $5 million last year to support autism research and youth literacy programs in Philadelphia, efforts that factored into TIME’s final selection.

Still, Carton insists trophies and community work don’t automatically translate to “icon” status. Instead, running back Saquon Barkley's record-breaking 345 carries, 2,005 rushing yards, and 15 touchdowns in 16 games hold more value to him.

Hurts’ supporters argue his rapid ascent, from second‑round pick to dual Super Bowl quarterback, is precisely the story defining a modern sports icon. Teammates and league insiders praise his leadership, resilience, and ability to elevate those around him.

With the Eagles set to defend their title next season, the debate over Hurts’ off‑field influence is sure to persist alongside discussions of his performance on the field. Whether he’s “iconic” may come down to how fans measure his legacy in an era where social impact and social media influence public perception as much as championships do.

