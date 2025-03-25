Cam Ward's Miami Pro Day had a lot of expectations from those around the NFL as the quarterback chose not to compete at the NFL Scouting Combine. Ward dazzled many with his talent during the workout but there was one moment that Craig Carton wasn't impressed with.

Ward threw a 55-yard pass downfield on Tuesday's episode of FS1's "Breakfast Ball", which Craig Carton compared to Zach Wilson's. Wilson threw a 60-yard pass during his BYU Pro Day in 2021.

“The only thing from his Pro Day that I wouldn't say bothers me, but I have a certain level of concern about because I've seen this before when they have the kids in their pro day do the rolling out and throwing kind of across their body, so he's rolling left and throwing right, and he throws a 60-yard dime right in the bread basket. And we all go ‘Gotta draft of No. 1.’ Carton said. "I've witnessed this before a few years at Zach Wilson's Pro Day, and I'll do you one better.

"I spoke with Joe Douglas, the former Jets GM, about it. That pass got him drafted second behind Trevor Lawrence, period, stop not up for debate. So, I hope it could stop having these kids roll to their left as righties and throw to the right and then say “That throw is why I drafted again.’"

For Wilson, it raised his draft stock but his journey in the NFL has been anything but celebratory. Fans on social media also took notice of Cam Ward's downfield pass, and like Carton, drew comparisons to Wilson.

Titans schedule private workout with Cam Ward after Miami Pro Day

The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft. The Titans need a QB and Cam Ward has reportedly been high on their list of potential draft picks.

After Ward's Pro Day on Monday, the Titans have taken another step in solidifying their pick as they scheduled a private workout with him. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared the news on X on Tuesday.

"ESPN sources: Tennessee will hold an additional private workout with potential No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. The Titans have become increasingly impressed with Ward and, while they are expected to listen to offers for the No. 1 overall pick, it now would take an even stronger package to acquire the draft’s top selection," Schefter tweeted.

The Titans could listen to possible trade offers for the top pick, but considering they are impressed with Ward, the trade return will need to be high.

