Nick Wright has weighed in on the rumors of whether the Titans will keep their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft or trade back with the Giants, who have shown an interest in Cam Ward. Both teams need a quarterback for the upcoming season, so it essentially hinges on whether the franchises think the Miami quarterback and someone like Shedeur Sanders are interchangeable or the former is much better.

Nick Wright belives that the Titans must trade back if they are unsure of drafting Cam Ward. He based it on the assumption that the Browns are unlikely to want a quarterback with the second seed, which means that Tennessee will still have the chance to take one of the top two players with that position.

In doing so, they will trade back with the Giants, who could be locked in on Cam Ward right now. New York might, therefore, be willing to part with high picks to get to the top spot. If they give up a second-round pick, it will allow the Titans to build their roster depth by getting another player in addition to a quarterback in the top three spots. Speaking on First Things First, Nick Wright said it would be malpractice for Tennessee to not trade back if this is case, noting,

"I think it is almost irresponsible if you're Tennessee, and you don't want to draft Cam [Ward], to not find a trade with the Giants, because... even if you don't get that type of bounty, because you would still be getting at three, one of those two guys, and something extra... Like, just, hey, we'll trade you No. 1 for No. 3, and just your second-round pick. That second-round pick, in and of itself, is super valuable."

Nick Wright has previously said that Shedeur Sanders is not ideal for Giants

Nick Wright's hypothesis about the Giants taking Cam Ward and the Titans dropping back to the third pick follows his previous comments on why he does not think Shedeur Sanders is ideal for New York. Considering the hype surrounding Deion Sanders' son, the Fox analyst felt that it would be better if the Colorado quarterback slid in the draft.

He had mentioned him not being drafted in the top ten but that was with Tennessee as the first seed. Nick Wright has noted that it is a much smaller market compared to the Big Apple. So, if the Titans and the Giants exchange positions, his most recent analysis squares soundly with what he had said previously.

