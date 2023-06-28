The signing of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets was met with so much admiration, and some have already dreamed of a Super Bowl win. While that kind of talk is a little premature, we can see why such talk exists right now.

But for media personality Craig Carton, he doesn't think that Rodgers will be the savior of the Jets as many people think. With a defense that is one of the better units in the NFL and an offense that, for some, only needed a quarterback to steer the ship, it seems logical that the Jets are AFC contenders.

But Carton doesn't see it that way and, in fact, doesn't get all the hype around Aaron Rodgers right now.

Carton said on The Carton Show:

“Now we're getting a little crazy because now when we're talking about him like he's Jesus or Mother Teresa or Gandhi. Like I said, like the dude's going to be here maybe a year, maybe we get lucky, we get two years out of him and the lasting impact of guys being able to interact and play with Aaron Rodgers will serve them life lessons for the remaining years. Come on stop me, he's a football player I mean that's all he is.”

Can Aaron Rodgers lead Jets to Super Bowl glory?

That will be the main goal, right? For many, the only reason Aaron Rodgers was brought to the organization is to win a Super Bowl. We don't know how much longer Rodgers will be playing, so naturally, the want to win and now is high in New York.

As mentioned above, the Jets already have a stacked defense that is in the upper echelon of the league, so Rodgers will not have to score 30 points a game to win.

Instead, with the defense playing to its usual high level, Rodgers can be less aggressive with the football and, in turn, make the offense more consistent.

Whether or not the signing of Rodgers will end in a Super Bowl win is up for debate, but right now, many think it is the franchise's best chance in forever to secure that elusive Lombardi trophy.

