"Crazy from a guy who needs dog for emotional support": NFL fans rip into Kirk Herbstreit for "absurd" Carson Wentz comments on TNF

Carson Wentz was in visible pain during the Vikings' Thursday loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite dealing with a shoulder injury concern, the veteran quarterback played through the entirety of the game.In a clip shared online from the broadcast, Carson Wentz was visibly frustrated as he threw his helmet on the ground while fighting back tears on the bench. In another shot, the quarterback fell to the ground while holding his non-throwing arm that had a brace around it. However, analyst Kirk Herbstreit urged the Pro Bowler to be strong for his team.&quot;I understand, it's been a rough night,&quot; Herbstreit said. &quot;He didn't have a lot of help. But to me, when you're the captain of the ship, you're the quarterback, you gotta try to hold some of that emotion in. And I know he's frustrated, and he's hurt, but it's Week 7. There's a long way to go.&quot;Fans called out Herbstreit for his comments about Wentz on social media.&quot;Crazy comment from somebody who needs a dog for emotional support,&quot; one fan commented.Topwhomatter💚 @TopgangstatrollLINK@awfulannouncing Crazy comment from somebody who needs a dog for emotional support.&quot;One of the most absurd things I have ever heard a commentator say. Dude basically has no arm and that's the comment. Good lord,&quot; another fan wrote.Dennis Parsons @parsons_EBLINK@awfulannouncing One of the most absurd things I have ever heard a commentator say. Dude basically has no arm and that's the comment. Good lord.&quot;Maybe the worst take of Kirk's tenure on TNF,&quot; this fan stated.Ben Grehan @Back9BenLINK@awfulannouncing Maybe the worst take of Kirk’s tenure on TNF.&quot;Kirk Herbstreit, that guy who literally cried on TV? He has no room to speak on the matter,&quot; another fan said.IMACAT @TheCatsRightLINK@PhilMackey Kirk Herbstreit, that guy who literally cried on TV? He has no room to speak on the matter.&quot;Kirk Herbstreit calling out Wentz as if he had any idea what it's like to be in a big game. Go pet your f**king dog,&quot; this fan commented.Gregg Stallings @GreggStallingsLINKKirk Herbstreit calling out Wentz as if he had any idea what it's like to be in a big game. Go pet your fucking dog -Carson Wentz injured his shoulder during their Week 5 victory over the Cleveland Browns. However, he continued to push through and was the QB1 during last week's loss against the Eagles.The veteran quarterback had limited practice this week. However, with rookie J.J. McCarthy still recuperating from his high ankle sprain, Kevin O'Connell decided to go with Carson Wentz as his QB1 for Thursday's game.He ended the night completing 15 of the 27 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown. Wentz also threw an interception while being sacked five times by the Chargers, raising concerns about aggravating his injury.Vikings reporter calls out team for playing Carson Wentz through his shoulder injuryVikings reporter Will Ragatz was unhappy with the way Kevin O'Connell and his team dealt with Wentz's injury concerns.In a tweet on X, he called out the Vikings and criticized them for playing the veteran quarterback the whole game.&quot;Just feel awful for Carson Wentz on a human level. It feels legitimately irresponsible that he was allowed to play almost the entire game.&quot;So far, after five games, Wentz has tallied 1,216 yards and six TDs passing. Will the Vikings once again rely on him during next week's game against the Lions?