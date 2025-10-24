"This is elder abuse," "Absolutely disgusting": NFL fans slam Kevin O'Connell for playing injured Carson Wentz throughout Vikings vs. Chargers

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz has been dealing with a shoulder injury since Week 5's victory over the Cleveland Browns. Despite being limited in this week's practice, Kevin O'Connell named him the starting quarterback for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.Unfortunately, the veteran quarterback was visibly struggling with his shoulder while losing with a 37-10 scoreline against the Chargers. After the game, fans called out Kevin O'Connell for relying on Wentz despite his injury concerns.&quot;Carson Wentz's arm is about to fall off and Kevin O Connell refuses to take him out. This is elder abuse,&quot; one fan commented.Mike🇮🇹 @mgrills17LINKCarson Wentz’s arm is about to fall off and Kevin o connell refuses to take him out. This is elder abuse&quot;Absolutely disgusting to watch KOC continue to trol out Wentz and extremely hypocritical,&quot; another fan said.Coach Blew It @CoachBlewItNFLLINK@WillRagatz Absolutely disgusting to watch KOC continue to trot out Wentz and extremely hypocritical&quot;Genuinely embarrassing from Kevin O'Connell tonight. Gave his team no chance to win. Lots of guts from Wentz. But he sucks, and the injury makes his worse,&quot; this fan wrote.David Campbell @davidcampMIZLINKGenuinely embarrassing from Kevin O Connell tonight. Gave his team no chance to win. Lots of guts from Wentz. But he sucks, and the injury makes him worse.&quot;Kevin O'Connell committing coaching malpractice leaving an injured Carson Wentz in a blowout game to continue to get pummeled. He needs to apologize to Wentz &amp; the team after the game,&quot; another fan stated.Jason Smith @howaboutafrescaLINKKevin O'Connell committing coaching malpractice leaving an injured Carson Wentz in a blowout game to continue to get pummeled. He needs to apologize to Wentz &amp;amp;amp; the team after the game.&quot;Leaving him out there or even playing Carson Wentz tonight feels like he was hung out to dry and abused by KOC tonight. I admire his toughness but where is sthe some common courtesy or even care about the guys health from the coaching staff? I truly feel bad,&quot; one fan said.The Rewster @RewsterTalksLINKLeaving him out there or even playing Carson Wentz tonight feels like he was hung out to dry and abused by KOC tonight. I admire his toughness but where is the some common courtesy or even care about the guys health from the coaching staff? I truly feel bad.&quot;I don't think I have ever turned off a football game in disgust in my entire life until tonight. Leaving Wentz in when he was so obviously injured made me want to vomit. It was unwatchable. The amout of respect I lost for KOC tonight,&quot; this fan commented.Kyla ✨ @KylaMarieGillLINKI don’t think I have ever turned off a football game in disgust in my entire life until tonight. Leaving Wentz in when he was so obviously injured made me want to vomit. It was unwatchable. The amount of respect I lost for KOC tonight…Wentz ended the night completing 15 of 27 passes for 144 yards and one passing TD, along with one interception. He was named as the starting quarterback of the team after rookie J.J. McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Falcons.Carson Wentz disappointed after 37-10 loss against the ChargersIn the final seconds of the game, the veteran quarterback was clearly frustrated with the outcome of Week 8's showdown against the Chargers. In a clip that went viral on social media, Wentz is seen throwing his helmet to the ground out of frustration.He then proceeded to take a seat on the sidelines with a towel covering his face, holding back tears in his eyes. The Vikings quarterback was visibly unhappy with his situation, as he was sacked five times while pushing through his shoulder injury.J.J. McCarthy is expected to make a comeback next week against the Detroit Lions. However, if both he and Wentz remain unhealthy, then Kevin O'Connell might have to rely on rookie quarterback Max Brosmer.