'Crazy proud': Russell Wilson hypes up Ciara's latest EP feat. Chris Brown

Russell Wilson has always supported his wife publicly in each of her endeavors. Be it a new campaign or a new album, the Denver Broncos QB is ready to cheer his wife on. This time, Wilson was proudly promoting her new EP through his social media.

With the 2023 NFL season beginning, both Ciara and Russell Wilson have a whole lot to look forward to.

To start off, the couple announced Ciara's pregnancy this month.

Professing his love for the umpteenth time on social media, Wilson made sure to mention how proud he was of Ciara and her new songs:

"Sometimes u just gotta shoutout someone ur crazy proud of. I’m shouting out my incredible Wife @Ciara. Your hard work, Love, the Partner in Life raising these 3 Babies + 1 on way. While Jammin’ on #HOWWeROLL @chrisbrown & #FOREVER @lilbaby4PF. No one like you. Keep goin Queen!".

Ciara, reverting on Twitter, wrote:

"I love you so much baby! 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽".

Fans of the pair congratulated Ciara and wished her well.

Some even referred to Wilson as the perfect husband, pleased to see him support his wife.

A few days ago, Wilson also posted a string of pictures with his family on the field, in which Ciara can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Image Credit: Russell Wilson's official Instagram (@dangerusswilson)

The QB captioned it as follows:

"The Wilson 5 (+1). 2023 Training Camp - Year 12".

The power couple left no stone unturned for the grand celebrations

Wilson and Ciara hosted a memorable pregnancy reveal. The celebrity couple was certainly emotional about the announcement.

Ciara, posting on Instagram, had a few words for her husband:

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart, I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️"

Wilson, of course, had to be there in the comments section:

"Love you momma #HowWeRoll 🖤🖤🖤"

Wilson is gearing up for his second season with the Denver Broncos on the professional front. Fans are worried about the QB's upcoming season. Following a poor start to the team's preseason opener against Arizona Cardinals, many are wondering if the 2023 season will be a repeat of last year.

Wilson, despite the constant pressure, seems optimistic about the approaching regular campaign.

That being said, one can expect more on-field and personal content from the fun-loving Wilson throughout the season.

