  "Cries about targets then does this" "He quit on that route": NFL fans flame A.J. Brown after Eagles WR second-guesses Jalen Hurts' pass

“Cries about targets then does this” “He quit on that route”: NFL fans flame A.J. Brown after Eagles WR second-guesses Jalen Hurts' pass

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 05, 2025 21:18 GMT
NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

A connection between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown could have handed the Philadelphia Eagles a win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season as the Broncos pulled a 14-point comeback in the fourth quarter to claim the victory.

However, what would be the biggest moment of regret for the Eagles in the encounter came in the third quarter. Hurts could have connected with Brown for a 61-yard touchdown as the quarter rounds up, but an indecision from the wide receiver made it an incompletion.

After conceding a five-yard penalty on first down, the Eagles were on 1 & 15 on their 39-yard line. Receiving the ball via a shotgun snap, Jalen Hurts threw a deep ball to A.J. Brown. However, the wide receiver slowed down on the route, which made him miss the catch he could have easily scored with.

At this moment, the Eagles were leading the game 17-3 with 3:39 left in the third quarter. A touchdown at that moment could have made the game out of reach for the Broncos, who went on a riot in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 points to seal a comeback win.

There's been a lot of reaction among NFL fans in the very moment, especially after the Eagles ended up losing the game. This is further ignited by the report that came out during the week, claiming A.J. Brown is upset with Jalen Hurts after being targeted less by the quarterback.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

NFL insider details the situation between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown

NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic details the current situation of the relationship between A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts. The two have known each other for so long, but it appears their close relationship has recently encountered some obstacles.

"Brown and Hurts have a long history. High school and college friends turned NFL teammates, Hurts is the godfather to Brown's daughter, Jersee," Russini wrote. "A former teammate once described them as 'an old married couple,' but I'm told they're not that close these days.
“Like any friendship, life happens. Family responsibilities, the grind of being pros, shifting priorities. They're friendly, but as one Eagles player described it: 'It's functional, professional.'"

The possibility of A.J. Brown getting traded has been muted as his relationship with Jalen Hurts continues to deteriorate. The failed connection between them against the Broncos is bound to complicate things after the Eagles were handed their first defeat of the season.

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

