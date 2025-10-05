“Cries about targets then does this” “He quit on that route”: NFL fans flame A.J. Brown after Eagles WR second-guesses Jalen Hurts' pass

A connection between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown could have handed the Philadelphia Eagles a win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season as the Broncos pulled a 14-point comeback in the fourth quarter to claim the victory.However, what would be the biggest moment of regret for the Eagles in the encounter came in the third quarter. Hurts could have connected with Brown for a 61-yard touchdown as the quarter rounds up, but an indecision from the wide receiver made it an incompletion.After conceding a five-yard penalty on first down, the Eagles were on 1 &amp; 15 on their 39-yard line. Receiving the ball via a shotgun snap, Jalen Hurts threw a deep ball to A.J. Brown. However, the wide receiver slowed down on the route, which made him miss the catch he could have easily scored with.At this moment, the Eagles were leading the game 17-3 with 3:39 left in the third quarter. A touchdown at that moment could have made the game out of reach for the Broncos, who went on a riot in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 points to seal a comeback win.There's been a lot of reaction among NFL fans in the very moment, especially after the Eagles ended up losing the game. This is further ignited by the report that came out during the week, claiming A.J. Brown is upset with Jalen Hurts after being targeted less by the quarterback.Here's a look at some of the reactions online:𝔥𝔪𝔵🏴‍☠️️ @SaquonTDLINK@jasrifootball Cries about targets then does thisChris @ChrisThunderXLINK@jasrifootball AJ quit on that route👑 @Lebronin1LINK@jasrifootball Brown needs to get out of thereGameBlazers @GameBlazersFFLINK@jasrifootball AJ Brown trade request incomingVik @ViktomizeLINK@jasrifootball AJ Brown is the reason this was incomplete. Slowed down for no reason.BcsWoj LFC @BcsWojLINK@jasrifootball Brown doing it to himself at this pointNFL insider details the situation between Jalen Hurts and A.J. BrownNFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic details the current situation of the relationship between A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts. The two have known each other for so long, but it appears their close relationship has recently encountered some obstacles.&quot;Brown and Hurts have a long history. High school and college friends turned NFL teammates, Hurts is the godfather to Brown's daughter, Jersee,&quot; Russini wrote. &quot;A former teammate once described them as 'an old married couple,' but I'm told they're not that close these days.“Like any friendship, life happens. Family responsibilities, the grind of being pros, shifting priorities. They're friendly, but as one Eagles player described it: 'It's functional, professional.'&quot;The possibility of A.J. Brown getting traded has been muted as his relationship with Jalen Hurts continues to deteriorate. The failed connection between them against the Broncos is bound to complicate things after the Eagles were handed their first defeat of the season.