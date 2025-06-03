“CTE already getting to him”: NFL fans roast Cam Skattebo for not recognizing HOF Brett Favre in viral podcast moment

The NFL world had a field day after a video featuring Cam Skattebo went viral all over social media. The New York Giants star running back appeared on the "St. Brown Podcast" not too long ago.

During a segment on the podcast, Skattebo was shown pictures of legendary football players such as Calvin Johnson, Marques Colston, Kam Chancellor, and more, but he failed to name almost everyone.

The NFL fans drew the line when Skattebo failed to recognize Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre.

Check out the post below:

The reel uploaded on the ST Brown Podcast's Instagram account has over 7,800 likes and over 400 comments at the time of writing. The fans did not hold back and took brutal shots at the young RB for failing to recognize those who came before him.

"That cte already getting to him," a fan wrote.

"Come on after Favre these were hard," this one sympathizes with Skattebo.

"These younger players couldn’t have been true students of the game lol that’s wild," stated another.

Check out a screenshot of the fan reaction below:

Screenshot of the fan comments [Image credits: Instagram]

Cam Skattebo messed up his pre-draft interview with the Giants

It seems like Cam Skattebo cannot stop fumbling off the field. Before being picked in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft, Skattebo thought he wouldn't be selected at all. While speaking on the same podcast, the RB revealed how he messed up the pre-draft interview.

"I never thought it was gonna be New York," Skattebo said. "But, you know, because I was actually late to the first meeting ever on my 30 visit, I was late to the I was late to the bus pickup. Five minutes late the bus pickup. So, wow, I thought I was cooked there. I thought I was like, alright, here this, this is already bad, you know."

He added:

"And then, you know, getting a call on draft night. It's like, Hey, you're gonna be New York Giant. I'm like, holy cow, you know. And then they called my FaceTime. And I'm like, I'll never be late again, I promise. So the one team that I did anything wrong drafted me."

The Giants fan hopes that these fumbles are limited to off-field shenanigans and that Cam Skattebo will bring his A-game every time he steps foot on the gridiron.

