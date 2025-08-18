"CTE!" - NFL fans react as Julian Edelman struggles with simple math during FOX broadcast 

Former NFL star Julian Edelman went viral on social media for his struggles with mathematics.During Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills, the three-time Super Bowl champion, who was at Soldier Field for live coverage on FOX, tried to use a mathematical equation to talk about how the Bears' starting quarterback, Caleb Williams, was sacked 68 times last season.&quot;Well, I'm not a maths guy. What's 2-70,&quot; Edelman said.&quot;I think you mean 70-2,&quot; Menefee replied to which Edelman said. &quot;Yeah same thing.&quot;&quot;You're not a math guy,&quot; Menefee said to troll the former NFL star.Check out the exchange between Edelman and Curt Menefee below:Fans shared their thoughts on Julian Edelman's struggles with basic mathematics, with one tweeting:&quot;CTE!&quot;Taylor Huff @Huffington_p0stLINK@awfulannouncing CTE!Peter Hirdt @PeterHirdtLINK@awfulannouncing The saddest part is that even if Edelman had nailed it, that wouldn’t have been clever or funny, only distracting. Fox will always be Fox.Morgan Wick @morganwickLINK@awfulannouncing &quot;Well, two minus 70 would technically be *negative* 68.&quot;Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) @sluggahjellsLINK@awfulannouncing Oh dear, some people really should not be at high places doing TV.joe john @joejohn531LINK@awfulannouncing Dude @Edelman11 take some public speaking classes bro. You clearly don’t have the wit or intellect for this.Julian Edelman talked about his expectations for Caleb Williams this upcoming season under new coach Ben Johnson.&quot;I expect Caleb Williams to go out there, get hit less,&quot; Edelman said. &quot;Ben Johnson is going to be able to scheme up great first progressions. ... So going out there and get hit less, is going to be the key.&quot;Caleb Williams played two series during the Bears' 38-0 victory over the Bills. He completed 6 of 10 passes attempted for 107 yards, along with a 36-yard TD pass to Olamide Zaccheaus. After a disappointing 5-12 debut last season, fans will hope for a playoff run from the quarterback this year under Ben Johnson.Julian Edelman shares thoughts on Stefon Diggs' return from ACL injuryStefon Diggs missed out on the rest of the season after sustaining an ACL injury in Week 8 against the Colts. In March, he agreed to join Edelman's former team, the New England Patriots, on a three-year deal worth $63.5 million.Last week, Julian Edelman shared some positive news regarding Stefon Diggs' recovery. According to Edelman, the WR is making progress ahead of schedule.&quot;Diggs made some big plays. He's looking good. He's seven months out of ACL surgery,&quot; Edelman said.&quot;The hardest thing to get back when you have the ACL is the endurance strength. Like, you can get and do your stuff like one out of 10 times ... So like he's already, I feel, ahead of schedule. He looked pretty good.&quot;Stefon Diggs hasn't made an appearance during the Patriots' preseason games. It will be interesting to see if he does so in Week 1 against the Raiders on Sept. 7.