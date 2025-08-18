  • home icon
  • "He will never be a winner" - NFL fans react to Caleb Williams wearing silver nail polish for Bears' preseason game vs. Bills

"He will never be a winner" - NFL fans react to Caleb Williams wearing silver nail polish for Bears' preseason game vs. Bills

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 18, 2025 03:58 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Before the game against the Buffalo Bills, Caleb Williams became the talk of the town because of his fashion choices. Since his collegiate days, the quarterback has been criticized for applying nail polish.

On Sunday, NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared a post on the Bears quarterback talking about Caleb Williams' decision to wear silver nail polish for their preseason showdown against the Bills.

"Powerful: Bears star QB Caleb Williams appears to be wearing silver nail polish for tonight's preseason game. Fans have speculated that the silver is to remind him of his goal this season to win the Lombardi Trophy. Expect a spectacular performance from Caleb tonight," Kleiman tweeted.
The choice to wear silver nail polish by the Bears quarterback resulted in varying reactions from fans on social media.

"If his nail color is going to dictate how he plays, then he will never be a winner," one tweeted.
Before the start of the Bears' training camp, Caleb Williams went viral because he wore blue nail polish in a few photos. However, there's an origin story behind it. After USC lost to Utah in the 2022 season's Pac-12 title game, Williams explained why he paints his nails.

"You get to express yourself," Williams said. "I really only do it on game days. I'm going to see big events, which this is one of the largest events, so I knew I was going to be wearing a lot of suits and and everything like that, so I wanted to go a little more classy, get some clear coat over it and rock that. It's just a way to express yourself. There's not hate. All love."
Caleb Williams impresses in Bears' 38-0 victory against the Bills

Despite the criticism over wearing silver nail polish, the second-year quarterback didn't disappoint with his performance on the field. Caleb Williams played in two series in the first half as the Bears secured an advantage against the Bills.

Williams completed 6 of 10 passes attempted for 107 yards. He also scored a 36-yard TD pass after connecting with Olamide Zaccheaus to give the Bears a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. It was Ben Johnson's first victory with the team after a 24-24 draw against the Dolphins last week.

Williams had an underwhelming rookie debut last year, managing a 5-12 record with the Bears. However, there are a lot of expectations from him under an offensive guru like Ben Johnson. Can the quarterback help the Bears become a playoff contender this year?

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

