  "Just give him MVP already" - NFL fans react as Caleb Williams puts on clinical performance during Bears vs. Bill preseason game

"Just give him MVP already" - NFL fans react as Caleb Williams puts on clinical performance during Bears vs. Bill preseason game

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 18, 2025 02:13 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Caleb Williams did not disappoint with his performance during the Chicago Bears' second preseason game of the year against the Bills on Sunday. The quarterback completed 6 of the 10 passes for 107 yards.

He also helped his team take the lead in the first quarter after a 36-yard TD pass to Olamide Zaccheaus before giving way to Tyson Bagent.

Fans reacted to Caleb Williams' performance on Sunday.

The second-year quarterback did not participat in last week's 24-24 tie against the Miami Dolphins. Tyson Bagent, Chase Keenum and Austin Reed shared playing time in that game, giving new coach Ben Johnson a look his quarterback depth chart.

Williams will be looking to redeem himself this year after an underwhelming 2024 season under former coach Matt Eberflus. He tallied 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing with 68 sacks to his name, while the Bears finished fourth in the NFC North with a 5-12 record. This led to the team firing Eberflus and bringing in Ben Johnson as his replacement.

Before Sunday's game, Ben Johnson discussed how Caleb Williams had failed to meet the pass completion rate goal he set for the quarterback. On Friday, he stated that while the 2022 Heisman winner has improved, he has yet to hit that threshold of consistency.

"We've been underneath that bar," Johnson said. "We're learning, we're growing. Early on we were probably 55%. It's gotten better as camp has gone on but we haven't hit that threshold as often as we would like."
Ben Johnson admits to creating deliberate pressure to help Caleb Williams prepare for year two with the Bears

On Wednesday, the new Bears coach admitted to a tactic they have been using to prepare Williams for his second season as the team's starting quarterback.

He stated that they create deliberate pressure for Caleb Williams so that he is at his absolute best during Week 1 of the upcoming season.

"He and I met yesterday," Johnson said. "I'm pleased with how he's been able to split these days out right now. He's made significant progress in that regard and once we get going here in a game week, we're gonna condense the verbage even more."
"So we've challenged him. It's been a lot, that was by design. So if we struggle at all ... then the delays are gonna pop out. And that's a little bit, part of the learning process, that's growing. By design, we made this very challenging and hard and we know what we need to do as a staff to alleviate some of that pressure. I think week 1, we're gonna be in a good spot."
The Browns kick off the 2025 season with a game against the Vikings on September 8 at Soldier Field.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
