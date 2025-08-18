"Just give him MVP already" - NFL fans react as Caleb Williams puts on clinical performance during Bears vs. Bill preseason game

Caleb Williams did not disappoint with his performance during the Chicago Bears' second preseason game of the year against the Bills on Sunday. The quarterback completed 6 of the 10 passes for 107 yards.He also helped his team take the lead in the first quarter after a 36-yard TD pass to Olamide Zaccheaus before giving way to Tyson Bagent.Fans reacted to Caleb Williams' performance on Sunday.Kinny @KinnyGamesLINK@MySportsUpdate Just give him the MVP alreadyKaizen Ki ☀️ @AwenEnergyLINK@MySportsUpdate Maybe the Bears will actually find ways to win this year instead of finding new ways to lose. That would be neat.Wage @WageMetaLINK@MySportsUpdate Looks like he has improved in the offseasonStakit @stakit_liveLINK@MySportsUpdate That was impressive ngl.Ayden Jent PLY @Ajent20LINK@MySportsUpdate Low-key the Bears will make the playoffs this yearThe Sports Forum @SportsForumCOLINK@MySportsUpdate Bout time he made a good throwThe second-year quarterback did not participat in last week's 24-24 tie against the Miami Dolphins. Tyson Bagent, Chase Keenum and Austin Reed shared playing time in that game, giving new coach Ben Johnson a look his quarterback depth chart.Williams will be looking to redeem himself this year after an underwhelming 2024 season under former coach Matt Eberflus. He tallied 3,541 yards and 20 TDs passing with 68 sacks to his name, while the Bears finished fourth in the NFC North with a 5-12 record. This led to the team firing Eberflus and bringing in Ben Johnson as his replacement.Before Sunday's game, Ben Johnson discussed how Caleb Williams had failed to meet the pass completion rate goal he set for the quarterback. On Friday, he stated that while the 2022 Heisman winner has improved, he has yet to hit that threshold of consistency.&quot;We've been underneath that bar,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;We're learning, we're growing. Early on we were probably 55%. It's gotten better as camp has gone on but we haven't hit that threshold as often as we would like.&quot;Ben Johnson admits to creating deliberate pressure to help Caleb Williams prepare for year two with the BearsOn Wednesday, the new Bears coach admitted to a tactic they have been using to prepare Williams for his second season as the team's starting quarterback.He stated that they create deliberate pressure for Caleb Williams so that he is at his absolute best during Week 1 of the upcoming season.&quot;He and I met yesterday,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;I'm pleased with how he's been able to split these days out right now. He's made significant progress in that regard and once we get going here in a game week, we're gonna condense the verbage even more.&quot;&quot;So we've challenged him. It's been a lot, that was by design. So if we struggle at all ... then the delays are gonna pop out. And that's a little bit, part of the learning process, that's growing. By design, we made this very challenging and hard and we know what we need to do as a staff to alleviate some of that pressure. I think week 1, we're gonna be in a good spot.&quot;The Browns kick off the 2025 season with a game against the Vikings on September 8 at Soldier Field.