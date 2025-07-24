"Curse of Aaron Rodgers is real" - NFL fans react as Justin Fields gets brutally injured on Day 2 of Jets training camp

  • home icon
By Prasen
Modified Jul 24, 2025 14:26 GMT
NFL fans react as Justin Fields gets brutally injured on Day 2 of Jets training camp
NFL fans react as Justin Fields gets brutally injured on Day 2 of Jets training camp [IMAGN]

On Thursday morning, the New York Jets received some heartbreaking news regarding Justin Fields. On just the second day of training camp, the Jets quarterback suffered a brutal injury. Fields reportedly limped to the medical tent before being carted off the field, casting immediate doubt on his status for the preseason.

The 26-year-old was expected to be the face of the Jets’ new era after the team cut ties with Aaron Rodgers. But now, disaster may be striking again—and fans are losing it. One X user summed it up perfectly, commenting,

“Curse of Aaron Rodgers is real.”

Others didn’t hold back. “Kirk Cousins time,” one fan tweeted.
Another shared, “I just dropped to my knees in the middle of Walmart.”

The memes are flying, but the concern is real.

“Jets just can't catch a break, man,” tweeted one user.
"@Browns give them Pickett," tweeted one more.
"Jets curse going 17-0," commented another.
Head coach Aaron Glenn is expected to address Fields' injury after practice. Until then, Jets fans are bracing for the worst—again.

Insider lists difference between Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers

Fields is expected to bring a whole new vibe to the Jets and insiders are taking notice. In his latest column, Jets insider Brian Costello laid out a contrasting difference between Fields and his predecessor, Aaron Rodgers.

"Fields is a much different leader than Aaron Rodgers, his predecessor at the position. Coach Aaron Glenn has praised the “quiet confidence” Fields projects. There was nothing quiet about Rodgers," wrote Costello.

During the OTAs, the new Jets HC also made his feelings known on Fields.

"I take to him because he is authentic and he’s himself," Glenn stated. "It’s one thing that players can pick out is someone that’s fake, and there’s nothing about him that’s fake. So, I love everything about the player, I love everything about the way he carries himself."
Fields' leadership style isn’t the only difference. The former Bears QB brings mobility and versatility that Rodgers never offered. Last season, Fields played in 10 games, going 4-2 as a starter and racking up 1,106 passing yards with five touchdowns.

Edited by Prasen
