"Cut Tyson Bagent," "He is terrible" - NFL fans react as Bears QB struggles badly to start preseason vs. Dolphins

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent faced a wave of online backlash after a rocky start in Sunday’s preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field.

With Caleb Williams and other starters held out following an intense joint practice on Friday, Bagent opened the game under center but failed to generate momentum.

Chicago’s first two possessions ended in quick three-and-outs, leaving the offense without a first down in the opening quarter.

Head coach Ben Johnson had announced before kickoff that Bagent would handle first-half duties with veteran Case Keenum set to take over after halftime in their ongoing competition for the No. 2 quarterback role.

The matchup marked the first live-game test for Bagent in Johnson’s offensive system.

Fans on X wasted little time voicing frustration.

"Tyson Bagent is terrible," wrote one user.

Asa Newell Muse @AsaNewellMuse Tyson Bagent is terrible

"Cut Tyson Bagent," added another user.

Honey McMahon @McMahonHon Cut Tyson Bagent

"You'll be wearing different colors on your jersey soon, Tyson Bagent," wrote one user.

More fan reactions started pouring in.

"There was a decent sample of people on this app that wanted Tyson Bagent to start over Caleb btw," wrote one user.

"I'm laughing at all the Tyson bagent truthers who think he's a QB1 shits hilarious," added another user.

"Tyson Bagent is brutal lol," wrote one user.

Recent training camp reports had praised Tyson Bagent's competitive practices against Caleb Williams

NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp - Source: Imagn

The tone on social media contrasted with recent training camp chatter that occasionally painted Tyson Bagent as the sharper quarterback in practice.

Chicago Tribune reporter Brad Biggs noted earlier in the week that Bagent had outplayed Caleb Williams in certain sessions. He also flagged concerns about Bagent's arm strength and long-term potential.

On Sunday, Miami controlled the tempo early. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa repeatedly moved the Dolphins into scoring range before running back Alexander Mattison broke through for the game’s first touchdown in the second quarter.

Bagent showed signs of life later, delivering a deep completion to Luther Burden III to move the Bears into scoring territory. He connected on short passes to Kyle Monangai while adding yards on the ground himself.

The performance leaves Chicago’s backup quarterback situation unsettled. With Keenum waiting in the wings and preseason time running short, Bagent’s window to secure the job may be narrowing.

