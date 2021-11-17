"It's a cute little swing" - Golf legend Phil Mickelson trolls Eli Manning over his golf swing on Manningcast

Monday Night Football's alternative broadcast, Manningcast, has been very popular in its inaugural season. On the show, Peyton and Eli Manning give their own commentary on the game while interviewing high-profile guests during each quarter.

The Week 10 matchup between the LA Rams and the San Francisco 49ers saw the brothers interview golf legend Phil Mickelson during the second quarter. Mickelson ended up being one of the more entertaining guests they have had this season.

Towards the end of the interview, Peyton Manning hyped up Phil Mickelson by showing him a video of Eli Manning hitting a driver into a screen. Peyton asked Mickelson to evaluate his brother's swing and the six-time Grand Slam champion pulled no punches with his response.

"Overall, one word to describe it is cute," Mickelson said. "I think it's a cute little swing. The club is a little behind him and low going back... his arms aren't out in front of him, they get a little bit too flat... it's a pretty good golf swing. Like I said, it's cute, but it could be better."

Mickelson was bold enough to throw some shade into his response, especially after neither of the Mannings poked fun at the golfer when videos were shown of him throwing around the football.

"No, I believe that it is a thing. That's why I'm not playing next week."

The Mannings tried to downplay the Manning curse to Phil Mickelson and asked him to confirm it's not actually a thing. He said the opposite 😂"No, I believe that it is a thing. That's why I'm not playing next week."

Phil Mickelson discusses "Manningcast curse" with Manning brothers

There was another humorous moment on the show as the three legends discussed the so-called "Manningcast curse". Every NFL player to show up as a guest on Manningcast has lost their game the following week. Phil Mickelson poked fun at the rumored curse, stating he was not planning on playing golf next week as a precaution.

"No, I believe that it is a thing," Mickelson said. "That's why I'm not playing next week."

