Saquon Barkley is the superstar in Philadelphia.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles earned their Super Bowl LIX win with the help of the new member. Barkley joined the team in 2024, and instantly became a key piece of the offense, surpassing the 2,000-yard mark in the regular season, just the 9th player to ever do so.

The running back did not have a great Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs laid out a plan to stop him from breaking long runs, and he had just 57 yards on 25 carries. However, he finished the year with 2.499 rushing yards when counting the regular season and the playoffs, the most of all time.

Cameras caught a great moment between Hurts and Barkley late into Super Bowl LIX, when the game was already decided. The quarterback said that, even though the Eagles made the Super Bowl two seasons before, Barkley was the missing piece to a ring, and the fans reacted:

"I hope he doesn't feel a type of way, because I think people can understand tiers, and Swift is a better running back in this league, but Saquon was always supposed to be HIM", pointed out one fan.

"Swift and Sanders have a special place in my heart still, Saquon was just the next level", a second fan said.

"Sanders and Swift were both fine, but you could see how much each left so much meat on the bone with so many of their attempts even before Saquon landed", a third fan wrote.

Eagles have Saquon Barkley under contract for two more years

The superstar running back will be a problem for opposing defenses for the next two seasons. He'll be entering just his second year with the franchise after signing a three-year, $37.75 million commitment in the 2024 offseason.

Saquon's success is a problem for the other 31 teams, but especially the New York Giants, the Eagles' rivals. Saquon was a member of the Giants from 2018 to 2023, but they decided against giving him a long-term extension. When the two teams played in 2024 and he was on the field, he dominated their defense.

