  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL fans react to Jalen Hurts’ special message for Saquon Barkley after Super Bowl win - “D’Andre Swift somewhere just fell to his knees”

NFL fans react to Jalen Hurts’ special message for Saquon Barkley after Super Bowl win - “D’Andre Swift somewhere just fell to his knees”

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Feb 13, 2025 05:36 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LIX - Source: Getty
Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LIX - Source: Getty

Saquon Barkley is the superstar in Philadelphia.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles earned their Super Bowl LIX win with the help of the new member. Barkley joined the team in 2024, and instantly became a key piece of the offense, surpassing the 2,000-yard mark in the regular season, just the 9th player to ever do so.

The running back did not have a great Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs laid out a plan to stop him from breaking long runs, and he had just 57 yards on 25 carries. However, he finished the year with 2.499 rushing yards when counting the regular season and the playoffs, the most of all time.

also-read-trending Trending

Cameras caught a great moment between Hurts and Barkley late into Super Bowl LIX, when the game was already decided. The quarterback said that, even though the Eagles made the Super Bowl two seasons before, Barkley was the missing piece to a ring, and the fans reacted:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

[Mic'd Up] Jalen Hurts to Saquon Barkley: "I know it's all of us, but you don't understand the difference you made." byu/nfl innfl
Comment byu/nfl from discussion innfl
Comment byu/nfl from discussion innfl
"I hope he doesn't feel a type of way, because I think people can understand tiers, and Swift is a better running back in this league, but Saquon was always supposed to be HIM", pointed out one fan.
"Swift and Sanders have a special place in my heart still, Saquon was just the next level", a second fan said.
"Sanders and Swift were both fine, but you could see how much each left so much meat on the bone with so many of their attempts even before Saquon landed", a third fan wrote.

Eagles have Saquon Barkley under contract for two more years

The superstar running back will be a problem for opposing defenses for the next two seasons. He'll be entering just his second year with the franchise after signing a three-year, $37.75 million commitment in the 2024 offseason.

Saquon's success is a problem for the other 31 teams, but especially the New York Giants, the Eagles' rivals. Saquon was a member of the Giants from 2018 to 2023, but they decided against giving him a long-term extension. When the two teams played in 2024 and he was on the field, he dominated their defense.

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी