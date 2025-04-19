“Daddy is just so funny”: Trevor Lawrence makes his baby girl giggle in heartwarming clip shared by wife Marissa

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa Lawrence, shared a short video of her husband playing with their daughter, Shae Lynn, on her Instagram story on Saturday. Trevor made their baby girl laugh while holding her close.
“Daddy is just so funny. Her first little giggles,” Marissa wrote.
The video comes just over three months after the couple welcomed Shae Lynn on Jan. 4. She weighed 10 pounds and two ounces at the time of her birth. On Wednesday, during a Q&A session on Instagram, Marissa responded to a question about how many children she wants.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Originally I said 2 or 3 but I love the baby phase I might have to have more,” Marissa said.
Trevor and Marissa started dating in high school in Georgia and got married in April 2021. They first announced they were expecting last June.
In another Instagram story posted on Wednesday, Marissa talked about their initial reaction when they found out they were having a girl. She said that they both thought it would be a boy and were surprised; however, their feelings changed over time. Now, she can’t imagine it any other way.
Trevor's 2024 season was cut short after a concussion in December and a shoulder surgery that followed.
Trevor Lawrence reflects on parenthood and praises wife’s strength after daughter’s birth
In February, Trevor Lawrence shared in an interview with PEOPLE how life has changed following the birth of his daughter. Speaking at the Super Bowl, Lawrence described the adjustment to parenthood as “awesome” and said that day-to-day life now centers around caring for their newborn.
The Jaguars QB praised his wife, Marissa, for her strength during childbirth, referring to her as a “champ.” He also shared his appreciation for witnessing her recovery and how the experience gave him a deeper understanding of her resilience.
“Seeing her go through that, and now she’s recovered and feeling great — it’s pretty amazing to see your partner go through that,” Trevor said.
As Trevor recovers from his injury, he and Marissa have shifted focus to early parenthood and family life.
Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles