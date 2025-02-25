"Dak is making $60 million" - Ex-NFL QB calls’ Rams’ reported $40,000,000 offer for Matthew Stafford “a travesty”

Former quarterback Chase Daniel is in disbelief that the Los Angeles Rams are reportedly offering Matthew Stafford a contract extension of $40 million a year. His response came after "Scoop City" podcast co-host and NFL insider Dianna Russini first proposed that the Rams offer their quarterback $40 million for an extension.

"40 million is a travesty," Daniel said on Tuesday's episode of Scoop City podcast. "At this point, to be completely honest with you from a player's perspective, I would retire."

Daniel mentioned Trevor Lawrence and Dak Prescott by name as two quarterbacks making more money and thinks the Rams quarterback is "10 times" better than them.

"If you're offering 40 million, at some point, you gotta be like, 'Hold up. Trevor Lawrence is making 53? Tua is making that much money? Dak's making 60 million dollars? I am 10 times better than these. I'm a dog, I'm a warrior. Like, no.'"

A $40 million-a-year extension would rank Stafford 15th among quarterbacks based on average salary. Prescott sits atop the list at $60 million and Lawrence second at $55 million a year.

The other quarterbacks in the top five are Jordan Love, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. Other than Burrow, none of the quarterbacks in the top five have even made it to the divisional championship round in the playoffs.

Daniel was also incredulous when Russini shared that the Rams are comfortable if they have to move forward with backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

He said with a shocked expression: “They’re comfortable with Jimmy G?”

If they are unable to come to terms on a new agreement for 2025, the Rams may be forced to trade or release the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

That would leave them with Garoppolo and 2023 4th-round pick Stetson Bennett as the main quarterbacks on the roster.

Stafford has a $4 million roster bonus due on March 19 that could prompt the organization to make a decision either way. The Rams’ representatives would be meeting with Stafford’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, at the NFL scouting combine later this week.

Chase Daniel is a 14-year quarterback veteran who played with Matthew Stafford

If there’s a quarterback who knows how to negotiate his contracts, it’s Chase Daniel. The career backup quarterback only started five games but made over $43 million in his 14-year NFL career. He was Matthew Stafford’s backup in his final year in Detroit in 2020. He has also backed up Drew Brees, Justin Herbert and Carson Wentz.

