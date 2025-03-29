Dak Prescott in awe as fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos moves prison graduates with emotional speech

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t just a celebrity in Dallas but also a committed advocate for community development. When he isn’t playing football, he often engages in community service activities, where he is frequently accompanied by his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos.

The couple was invited as guests to a special graduation ceremony inside the Dallas County prison, where they met the prison graduates. Feeling proud of his fiancée’s involvement in the noble cause, Prescott left a message for her on his Instagram Story on Thursday, writing:

“Believe and Act like it @sarahjane”

Dak Prescott IG status for Sarah Jane

The original post was shared by global speaker Damon West on his Instagram on Thursday as he thanked Sarah Jane in his caption:

“I believe in you. Thank you, @sarahjane, for using your platform to deliver such a powerful message and serve the graduates of the Change Agent Prison Curriculum.”

The graduates were part of the fifth cohort of students under the weeks-long program, The Change Agent Prison Curriculum, developed by West. It includes lessons from his book, The Coffee Bean, which helps inmates develop positive habits. West organized the ceremony to mirror a traditional graduation and invited Prescott and Sarah Jane as guest speakers.

Ramos, appearing with her baby bump, delivered an inspiring message to the graduates:

“The same principle applies to your dreams and goals. If you believe you’re going to be a successful person in society one day, start acting like you already are. You all got this and I believe in you.”

Although this was Ramos' first time attending the ceremony, it was Prescott’s third, as he has been participating in this graduation event for the past three years.

Dak Prescott helps Damon West write a modern-day Shawshank Redemption story

Damon West, a close confidant of Dak Prescott, is also a former inmate in a Texas prison. West was once known as an “Uptown burglar” before he turned his life around. After being released on parole, he moved to Dallas to reconnect with his former cellmate, Muhammad.

However, he met Cowboys star QB Dak Prescott instead. West became Prescott’s close confidant after Prescott agreed to produce West’s story for television through his D4K Productions. This is Prescott’s attempt at creating a modern-day Shawshank Redemption story.

