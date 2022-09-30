Skip Bayless claims Cooper Rush can bench Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was given a four-year, $160 million contract last year to be the franchise quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. However, one diehard Cowboys fan said it could be time to bench Prescott.

On the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, Skip Bayless said that current Cowboys starting quarterback Cooper Rush could supplant the 2016 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year as the team's starter:

"Cooper Rush has been at least above average. He has played three games in a row, three, including the one last year. It wasn't one in a row, but two in a row. This year, three total games, all of which if I put the tape in and show you the tape and you don't know who this guy is and you don't know who that Dak guy is, if I just showed you blind tape on these two guys.

"I showed you Dak's tape going back to the game after the opening night game on Thursday night at Tom Brady, all the rest of the games last year, the playoff game last year, the opening night game this year against Tampa."

Bayless concluded his point by saying that Rush is better than Dak Prescott based on the tape of the Cowboys' previous games:

"If I showed you all that tape versus the three games, the tape on Cooper Rush, you'd say this guy's way better than that guy. That's what you would say."

Rush replaced the two-time Pro Bowler after he injured his right thumb in Dallas' season opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How has Cooper Rush performed in Dak Prescott's absence?

Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush

Since taking charge of the Cowboys offense, Rush has thrown for 514 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He threw for 215 yards in the Cowboys' Week 3 victory over the New York Giants by a 23-16 score.

In his first full start, versus the Cincinnati Bengals the previous week, he led the team on a six-play drive, winning on a Brett Maher 50-yard field goal by a score of 20 -17.

With no timetable for Dak Prescott's return, Rush will be under center as Dallas host Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders in their second straight NFC East matchup of the season.

