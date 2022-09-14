"Can we stop the excuses with Dak Prescott?" - Colin Cowherd slams Cowboys QB, claims Tom Brady was in worse situation on Sunday

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suffered a nightmare scenario on Sunday Night Football. Not only did the Cowboys lose their season opener, but their quarterback ended up suffering an injury to his thumb. This injury could put the team's entire season in danger.

Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, host Colin Cowherd refused to accept any more excuses for the quarterback and his team's continued struggles. Here's how he put it:

"Can we stop the excuses with Dak Prescott? Well, the offensive line. Let me set this up for you. You're paying him $40 million a year. Brady had to go on the road. Brady didn't have Gronk. Brady didn't have AB. Brady's 45 years old. Brady had offensive line issues."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive Tom Brady dove into his eleven days away from the Bucs on the Let's GO podcast... Tom Brady dove into his eleven days away from the Bucs on the Let's GO podcast...#PMSLive https://t.co/5n5i0PYvMl

He continued, listing all of the obstacles placed in Brady's path:

"Brady got a new defensive coach. Chris Godwin is hurt again. Chris Godwin is always hurt. You think it was perfect for Brady on the road? New coach, offensive line's a mess, protection all messed up. No comfort zone with Gronk and AB, Chris Godwin's hurt. Brady was great. Stop making excuses."

How long will Dak Prescott be out?

Dak Prescott

On Sunday Night Football, Prescott suffered an injury to his right thumb. According to ESPN, the quarterback will have surgery. He's expected to miss six to eight weeks of action. Unless the team makes a splash in the trade market or in free agency, the team will be putting their hopes on the shoulders of Cooper Rush.

In his five years with the team, the quarterback has played in 11 games and started one. He's 1-0 in his career and has thrown for three touchdowns and one interception. The Cowboys will face the 0-1 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 on September 18th at 4:25 PM EST.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit The Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat