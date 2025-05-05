Dak Prescott drops special 3-word message for pregnant wife Sarah Jane at Texas Motor Speedway

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared a heartfelt message for his pregnant wife, Sarah Jane, during their visit to Texas Motor Speedway.

The NFL star and his wife attended the Würth 400 NASCAR race in Fort Worth. The couple prepares to welcome another daughter, with Sarah Jane's due date of May 22, 2025, fast approaching.

On Monday, Prescott posted a photo on Instagram, showing the couple standing in front of the race track.

"My crew chief," wrote Prescott in the caption accompanying the photo.

Dak Prescott's IG Story with Sarah Jane at Texas Motor Speedway

The couple's relationship has progressed fast since they were first spotted together in 2023, shortly after a Cowboys victory over the Giants in Week 1.

They welcomed their first daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, in February 2024, and got engaged in October 2024. They announced her second pregnancy in December of the same year.

Dak Prescott shows off recovery with viral "hip-whip" warm-up

At the Texas Motor Speedway, Dak Prescott demonstrated his recovery from last season's devastating hamstring injury that prematurely ended his 2024 campaign. He had suffered a partial avulsion of his hamstring, where the tendon partially tore off the bone.

Fox Sports captured footage of the Cowboys quarterback playing catch on pit road before the race, where he performed his signature "hip-whip" warm-up motion. The moment quickly spread across social media platforms.

"While everyone was getting ready for the 267-lap journey around the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway oval, Prescott decided to get his arm loose and played some catch on pit road," reported SI.com about the viral moment.

Prescott wasn't alone at the NASCAR event. Cowboys teammates Jake Ferguson, Will Grier and Dakoda Shepley joined him for the day at the races, as shown in a photo carousel posted by Richard Childress Racing on social media.

Sarah Jane recently shared on her Instagram story, "Any day now lil mama🤰🕐," indicating their second daughter could arrive before the official due date. The couple has already revealed that they've chosen the middle name "Rayne" for their new daughter, a thoughtful nod to Dak Prescott's name.

