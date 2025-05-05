Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had an eventful weekend. The quarterback attended the NASCAR race at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Prescott was accompanied to the event by his teammates, including Dakoda Shepley and Jake Ferguson.

A clip of Dak Prescott at the Texas Motor Speedway has gone viral on social media. In the video, we see the quarterback performing his iconic 'hip whip' on the pit road while playing some passing game with his friends. You can check out Prescott's video below:

Dakoda Shelpey also shared a snippet of their time at the NASCAR race on Instagram. In the photo he posted, we see him posing with Prescott and Jake Ferguson alongside NASCAR racer Austin Dillon.

The Cowboys are enjoying some time off after an exhilarating draft a few days ago. Jerry Jones' team ended up building up the trenches while getting offensive lineman Tyler Booker in the first round. The Cowboys also drafted running backs Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah to help Dak Prescott with help on the offense.

The Cowboys surprised many when they passed on getting any wide receivers in the draft. This led to the rumor mill churning about how the team is not putting in the effort to provide Dak Prescott with any help. It also led to rumors about the quarterback being potentially traded away ahead of the upcoming season.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reveals reasoning behind moving Dak Prescott's locker next to Micah Parsons

The Cowboys fired Mike McCarthy after a disappointing campaign last season. They promoted ex-OC Brian Schottenheimer as his replacement. As he gears up for his head coaching debut, Schottenheimer made some changes in the locker room.

He decided to pair up two of the team's biggest stars next to each other. When questioned about the motive behind this decision, Schottenheimer said that he wanted to increase the competitiveness of the team.

"Two of our best players put them together. There's also other things we're doing in there where guys are competing every day, and different things that we've kind of put in there, but just they can challenge each other in a good way."

Last season in week 9, Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury. This resulted in the Cowboys finishing with a 7-10 campaign while failing to qualify for the playoffs. Thus, there are a lot of expectations for him as he makes his comeback this year. The Cowboys also brought in Joe Milton III from the Patriots to serve as Prescott's backup in 2025.

