Jerry Jones sets record straight on Dak Prescott's future ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Dak Prescott played just eight games last season because he was sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Dallas Cowboys finished the season with a 7-10 record and parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Cowboys have the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jerry Jones and Co. must find the right player for Brian Schottenheimer, the new head coach.

Since last season, various speculations have surrounded the Cowboys' potential interest in drafting Shedeur Sanders. Initially, it was believed that the Colorado quarterback would be out of Dallas' reach, as he was expected to be a top pick in the draft.

However, Sanders' draft stock has taken a hit, and the quarterback could be available for the Cowboys. When asked about the team's interest in drafting a quarterback with the 12th overall pick, Jones backed Prescott and emphasized how the franchise has a "major commitment to" the three-time Pro Bowler.

Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension with the Cowboys before the start of the last season. The franchise also traded for Joe Milton III in the offseason and is unlikely to select a quarterback in any round of the upcoming draft.

Schottenheimer, who served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator for the last two seasons before becoming the team's head coach, has a great relationship with Prescott. As a result, the team will build around him in the coming years rather than finding his replacement through the draft.

Cowboys need to get more help for Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott: Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The Cowboys feature several superstars on their team, including Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Trevon Diggs. However, the team still requires more playmakers, particularly on offense.

Dallas has 10 picks in the upcoming draft. It will be crucial for the franchise to get players who can support their quarterback. Drafting a wide receiver in the first round would be ideal for the Cowboys, as they could select a player like Tetairoa McMillan or Matthew Golden.

Moreover, the 2025 draft arguably features the best group of running backs. With Rico Dowdle signing with the Carolina Panthers in free agency, Jones will need to draft a star running back to make things easy for Prescott.

Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson, RJ Harvey, Dylan Sampson, and potentially TreVeyon Henderson are quality running backs likely to be available on Day 2 of the draft.

