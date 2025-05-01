Dez Bryant makes feelings known on Dak Prescott trade debate with honest take on Cowboys' dysfunction

On Wednesday, retired ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant shared his true feelings on Dak Prescott after a Cowboys fan account suggested sending the QB to the Steelers.

Bryant pushed back on the idea of moving on from Dak and talked about how Jerry Jones has failed to provide the quarterback with any sort of help. He also addressed the team's dysfunction following former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's departure following the 2023 season.

"Not me. You have to ask the Cowboys," Bryant said while replying to a tweet asking if he wanted to move on from Prescott. "They refuse to get him the help he really needs. Teams have an awkward way of showing they want to go in a different direction.

"In my honest opinion, I think the Cowboys were done after Dan Quinn left. It's hard to find coaches who are all in for the players on a professional level. DQ knows how to create a system around his players and get the best out of you."

The Cowboys only drafted two running backs in this year's draft, Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. They passed on the opportunity to get a wide receiver while focusing on strengthening their defense.

According to new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys are now looking to build chemistry between Dak Prescott and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin. Schottenheimer opened up about his plans on utilizing Turpin's talents on a greater level this upcoming season.

"I think he's a dynamic weapon...I can't say enough about his growth in the understanding of the football scheme over the last couple years," Schottenheimer said. "It's KaVontae doing the work to be able to move him around, and there's really nothing we can't do...It's awesome to see him maturing as a a football player."

Last year in September, Dak Prescott signed a four-year extension worth $240 million. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to a hamstring injury he suffered in week 9.

After his contract was restructured in March, the Cowboys parted ways with offensive linemen Jack Anderson and Earl Bostick Jr. while also moving on from RB Malik Davis.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains committed to Dak Prescott

Before the draft, there were rumors that the Cowboys would potentially pick a quarterback in the draft, specifically Shedeur Sanders. However, they ended up passing on getting a signal-caller completely.

Jerry Jones was questioned about the team focusing on getting a quarterback in the draft. He responded by talking about the team's commitment to Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback.

Before the draft, the Cowboys traded with the Patriots to get Joe Milton III. Thus, he is expected to serve as the backup to Prescott alongside Will Grier.

