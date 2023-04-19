The Dallas Cowboys made the decision to part ways with Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott during free agency. Instead of offering him a contract on seriously reduced money, the two parties went their separate ways.

But since being on the open market, Zeke has found interested teams hard to come by. Some think that after the NFL Draft, it is when free agent players will get a better lay of the land on potential destinations.

But for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the idea of Elliott returning to the team is something that he still thinks about.

“That’d sure be nice," Prescott said on The Adam Schefter podcast.

"I know myself and I can tell you there are a lot of people on not only on the team but in the organization that would love that. I’m sure Zeke would as well. So we understand that this is a business and as you said, the markets change and things go up and down.

"So it doesn’t always work out the way we see it. But hopefully, hopefully, that could happen.”

Would Dallas welcome back Ezekiel Elliott?

In theory, they could yes, but this is a situation that the Cowboys have fixed with the addition of Ronald Jones.

Ezekiel Elliott could return to Dallas, but it would need to be on a revised offer and considering the current quarterback market, we wouldn't be expecting the Cowboys to fork out any more than three to four million APY for Zeke's services.

With Tony Pollard, Jones, Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle already on the roster and the prospect of drafting Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson, there isn't really room for Elliott.

A serviceable player who gave seven years to the franchise that saw him become a two-time NFL rushing champion, the Dallas Cowboys chapter of Ezekiel Elliott's career appears to be slammed shut.

This is the NFL, so never say never, but a return to Dallas looks highly unlikely right now.

