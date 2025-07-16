Dak Prescott and his fiancee Sarah Jane vacation in Italy 5 days before Cowboys training camp kicks off

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott capped off his European travels with a scenic retreat in Italy, just days before reporting for training camp.

On Tuesday, Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, shared an Instagram story of him relaxing on a speedboat along Lake Como. The post was tagged at the famous northern Italian destination but offered no additional commentary.

Dak Prescott and his fiancee Sarah Jane vacation in Italy

Dak Prescott is preparing for his 10th year in the league. This is after a frustrating stretch sidelined by injury. Last season, he underwent surgery to repair a hamstring avulsion that kept him out for more than half the schedule. As a result, Dallas fell short of postseason contention, finishing with a 7–10 record.

This Italian stop came immediately after the pair attended Wimbledon in London the weekend prior. Outlets, including Pro Football Network, reported that the couple was among the spectators at the championship matches.

The Cowboys are scheduled to open camp on July 20 in Oxnard, California.

Dak Prescott declares himself ready for training camp return

The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 – Day 12 - Source: Getty

While the European tour offered a chance to unwind, Dak Prescott has repeatedly emphasized his commitment to returning fully healthy. Speaking at his youth football camp in Southlake, Texas, on July 8, he told ESPN he expects no limitations once practices begin.

"I'm healthy as I'll be," Prescott said from his Southlake camp, according to ESPN. "I'll be full go for camp. I'm healthy. Yeah, I think soon here I'll probably get the official sign off from doc, but I'm healthy."

This offseason, Prescott also organized workouts and team-building sessions with several Cowboys skill players, including new wide receiver George Pickens, who arrived in a trade from Pittsburgh, and All-Pro CeeDee Lamb.

The group gathered at Lake Oconee, Georgia, for several days of film study and conditioning drills. According to ESPN, Prescott described that retreat as a valuable opportunity to solidify chemistry ahead of the season.

Beyond football, Prescott and Ramos have seen their family grow. The couple were engaged in late 2024 and welcomed their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, in May.

Their older daughter, Margaret Jane Rose, known as MJ, recently turned one. In June, Ramos posted a photo on social media showing the family aboard a private jet, captioned, “My family of 4... Always on the go,” as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia and Washington both made deep postseason runs last season, heightening the pressure within the NFC East. Dak Prescott’s return to full strength is expected to play a critical role in the Cowboys’ hopes of reclaiming their division crown.

