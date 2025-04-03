"Dak Prescott, find a realtor" - Eagles legend sounds off on Joe Milton's trade to Cowboys

Ex-Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy thinks the Dallas Cowboys' signing of quarterback Joe Milton may be bad news for starter Dak Prescott. McCoy's words indicate Milton could ultimately replace Prescott as a starter if Dallas keeps having trouble in the playoffs.

On Thursday on "The Facility" show, the former All-Pro running back discussed the Cowboys' trade for Milton. Dallas sent a fifth-round pick (No. 171) to New England in exchange for Milton and a seventh-round selection (No. 217).

"I'll just be honest, man, listen, if Dak Prescott has a postseason like he's always had … Dak Prescott, find a realtor, because Joe Milton got talent, he can play," McCoy said. "And I'll say this, y'all laughing all that, I've seen other quarterbacks get paid a lot of money, and they move on from them, right?"

The Cowboys acquired Milton from the Patriots on Thursday, according to The Athletic. Milton was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft and has appeared in just one regular-season game.

McCoy says Dak Prescott's contract is a nonissue if Joe Milton takes over

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Joe Milton started New England's Week 18 game against Buffalo, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown while also running for a score in a victory.

That single game performance left an impression on McCoy, who believes Joe Milton could eventually replace Prescott.

"I've seen other quarterbacks get paid a lot of money, and (teams) move on from them," McCoy said.

McCoy's opinion overlooks some key financial roadblocks. Prescott inked a four-year, $240 million extension deal with the Cowboys last offseason. The contract has huge salary cap burdens: $50.5 million in 2025, $74 million in 2026, $68 million in 2027 and $78 million in 2028. Those figures make trading or releasing Prescott all but impossible financially.

The Cowboys have required solid backup quarterbacks in recent years. Prescott lost considerable time in 2020 with a broken ankle and again in 2022 because of injury. He suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in November. Previous backup Cooper Rush signed with Baltimore during the offseason, leaving the team to find another quarterback.

Joe Milton will battle journeyman Will Grier for the Dallas backup role. The Cowboys also did this in 2023 by trading for former first-round pick Trey Lance.

For New England, the trade is sensible because they have invested in 2024 first-round pick Drake Maye as their starter with Joshua Dobbs as the veteran backup. Trading Milton enabled them to acquire extra draft picks while shipping the young quarterback to an environment where he has a more defined path to the No. 2 job.

