Dak Prescott finds silver lining during 'toughest' Cowboys season: "It’s been some of the most joyous times"

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have failed to impress on the field in 2024. With a 3-7 record and no chances of a playoff miracle, the team is struggling to remain relevant this season.

Furthermore, Prescott is out for the season with a hamstring injury that required surgery. Not only is the team suffering, but they also have to play without their QB1 active.

Prescott, in a new interview with "Dallas Morning News," revealed that he was having a tough time dealing with the current season. However, the Cowboys QB has found a silver lining: his family.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Off the field, it’s been some of the most joyous times I ever could have imagined, dreamed of. Having a child, getting engaged, starting a family. But then, on the football field, it’s probably been as tough of a season as I’ve ever had. I’d probably say the toughest,” Prescott told Dallas Morning News.

Trending

Dating since around 2023, Prescott and his fiancee Sarah Jane welcomed their baby girl, MJ Rose, in March. The QB proposed to Jane in October.

Prescott admitted that he shed some tears after the team's loss to the Houston Texans, stating that the whole ordeal 'sucks.'

In fact, he knew he wasn't playing up to the mark even if he had been healthy. Though he was mentally feeling 'well' about the game, Prescott wasn't able to translate it on the field, nor was he able to get their team to do so.

That being said, Prescott remains optimistic about their future.

“There is a future. I know which direction I’m headed in. I know I will be faster, stronger and better than I ever have by the way I will attack this."

Also read: "It's more Jerry's fault": Jason Kelce chimes in on Cowboys, Dak Prescott struggles amid 5-game loss streak

Dak Prescott shared precious moment with daughter before season-ending surgery

Earlier in November, Sarah Jane shared an adorable photo of Prescott with their daughter. Clicked hours before his surgery, Sarah was in awe of her two favorite people.

She captured Dak and Rose before the surgery, sharing a photo of the QB holding his kid:

Dak Prescott and his daughter MJ Rose share one last mement together before his surgery [Image credit: @sarahjane IG]

"My heart in a picture (white heart and infinity symbol emojis)," Sarah Jane wrote.

While Sarah and Dak Prescott are fairly private about their personal life, they have continued to share major updates with fans on social media. With the QB out for the season and months to go before the 2024 season ends, one can expect more updates from Jane on Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.