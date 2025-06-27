Dak Prescott gets 100% real about trusting his body again after suffering season-ending injury

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a huge loss last season that sent their teetering campaign completely off the rails. In Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season, Dak Prescott tore his hamstring against the Atlanta Falcons. After sustaining the season-ending injury, Prescott went under the knife in November.

After months of rehabbing, Prescott participated in the recently concluded OTAs I preparation for the 2025 campaign. The Cowboys' shot caller appeared on "Good Good" this week, and during the conversation, Prescott was asked how long it takes for him to trust his body after a serious injury. The Cowboys QB1 replied:

"It should happen in rehab, you know what I mean. I usually break mine in rehab and honestly, I mean it's not a good thing when you've been injured like I have encountered throughout my career, just different injuries like, you really just grow to trust the surgery.

"If I had surgery, I had it for a reason and I trust my rehab process so like I don’t really think about it once I’ve rehabbed and the doc says you’re good to go."

NFL analyst calls out Dak Prescott over his 'scripted' championship talks

Dak Prescott is comfortably the Dallas Cowboys' franchise quarterback; however, in his nine years in the league, he hasn't been able to end their 30-year title drought. While speaking to the media during the Cowboys' minicamps, Prescott talked about his legacy and stated that he is optimistic about bringing a championship to Dallas.

However, NFL analyst Stephen A. Smith called out the Cowboys QB for having the same script every year:

"He's the biggest wasted quote in professional sports. All you have to do is rewind the clock—two years ago, four years ago, six years ago. He says the same thing every year. If I taped an interview with Dak Prescott at this time—it’s June—it’d be the same thing.

"It’s like he has a script. I'll read this in June. I'll say this in July. I'll say this in September. We'll say this if we win in October. We'll say this if we lose. It’s very predictable."

It'll be interesting to see how Prescott performs after returning from injury and if he will be able to lead the Cowboys to a championship in the 2025 season.

