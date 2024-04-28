Dak Prescott and girlfriend Sarah Jane dazzle together at Celebrity Fight Night red carpet in Phoenix

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is a big advocate for fighting the battle against cancer. The 30-year-old lost his mom, Peggy, after her battle with cancer while he was at Mississippi State.

On Saturday night, Prescott and his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos attended the 30th Annual "Celebrity Fight Night" at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort. The event raises money for cancer research.

The Cowboys' quarterback shared a photo of him and Sarah Jane arriving at the event on his Instagram story.

Prescott and his girlfriend Sarah Jane on the red carpet.

The Cowboys QB wore a dark brown pinstripe suit that he accessorized with loafers. Ramos wore a red strapless gown that featured ruffles in the middle of the dress and had a slit up the left leg.

Dak Prescott's girlfriend Sarah Jane documented a "Sunday well spent"

While Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos attended a charity gala this weekend, they took some downtime last weekend. Ramos documented the couple's Sunday activities, including a golf round. She added photos to her Instagram story of the day.

In one photo, the quarterback is about to tee off with the bright blue skies behind him. In another photo, she added a selfie of herself in the golf cart.

"A Sunday well spent."

Prescott and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, spent last weekend at the golf course.

In another photo posted on Instagram, she showed that Dak Prescott's older brother, Tad Prescott, was also on the course with the couple. This was one of the most recent outings the couple has had since welcoming their first child in February, a daughter named Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, whom they call "MJ."

The couple has kept their relationship private for the most part but has shared glimpses of their life on Instagram.