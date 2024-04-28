Dak Prescott's brother Tad turns emotional as fan recognizes QB's fight for mental health after older brother Jace's suicide

Dak Prescott's family suffered a great tragedy four years ago, on April 23, 2020. His brother Jace Prescott committed suicide after suffering from mental health issues and the loss of their mother seven years before that.

Since then, the quarterback has been on a mission to raise awareness regarding mental health problems. At the 2024 NFL Draft, his efforts were noticed by Eduardo Flores. He announced the Cowboys’ fifth-round pick at the draft and also thanked Prescott for his efforts.

“I wouldn’t be standing here without Dak Prescott," he said. "So, I want to take this moment to raise mental health awareness.”

Flores’ words didn’t go unnoticed as Dak’s other elder brother, Tad Prescott, talked about Dak’s efforts and how they were bearing fruit. Dak’s vision of bringing awareness to mental health issues is having a positive effect on people worldwide. Tad wrote on X (previously Twitter):

“After Jace’s suicide, @dak pledge that his death would save the lives of hundreds, if not thousands of people. So I’m not sure yall understand what it meant for me to hear this man recognize my baby brother in his still being with us.”

The fan, Flores, hails from Mexico, and his father passed away in 2016. Flores inherited the Cowboys fandom from his dad. However, it was Dak Prescott’s message that brought him not only closer to the franchise but also the strength to carry on with his life.

Dak Prescott pays his respects.

A week ago, the Prescott family observed Jace’s fourth death anniversary. Brothers Dak and Tad both paid their respects and while Tad penned an emotional message about reaching out to people, Dak remembered his brother Jace with a picture of the trio on his Instagram story. Prescott captioned:

“We love you, Moose. You’re missed every day Broseph. 4 years doesn’t make sense.”

Prescott has previously spoken about how the deaths of his mother and brother affected him. He also celebrates his brother and mother's legacies through his foundation, 'Faith. Fight. Finish'. His organization helps individuals and communities deal with daily challenges.