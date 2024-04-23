Dak Prescott’s brother Tad pens emotional tribute to late brother Jace four years after tragic suicide

Dak Prescott lost his elder brother Jace Prescott on April 23, 2020. Four years later, after the heartbreaking incident, Dak’s other brother, Tad Prescott, has taken to social media to not only remember his brother but also pass on a message of helpfulness.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback previously stated that the COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions had harmed his mental health. Jace also had to deal with the aftermath of his mother's death several years ago. On that dreadful day, Jace ended his life by shooting himself.

Tad took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay his respects to his brother while also encouraging others to reach out and connect with people in their lives suffering from mental health problems. Tad wrote:

“It’s been 4yrs since Dak & I lost our brother Jace to suicide. Moose was always smiling, and truly a person you loved and wanted around. Make sure to check on your loved ones, we never know the demons they’re fighting. #ask4help”

Both brothers faced a tragedy in the form of losing their mother to colon cancer seven years before the demise of their brother in 2013.

Dak Prescott honors his brother as well

The QB paid his respects to his departed brother on Instagram. Dak Prescott shared a story on his page with a picture of all three brothers. Dak wrote while adding heart emojis after each sentence:

“We love you Moose. You’re missed everyday Broseph. 4 years doesn’t make sense.”

Dak, while talking to the media after the passing of his brother, revealed how his elder brother helped him become a successful QB and to the NFL. He said:

"Jace is one of the reasons I am a quarterback. He is the reason I began throwing the football when I was a young child."

Dak has vowed to carry his mother's and brother’s legacy with him while doing his best on and off the field. Prescott is gearing up for another season with the Cowboys.