LOOK: Dak Prescott's girlfriend Natalie Buffet shares stunning photos from Europe trip 

Dak Prescott is known for grabbing eyeballs with his performances on the gridiron for the Dallas Cowboys. But his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, seems to be stealing the show this offseason.

The social media influencer and the NFL quarterback have reportedly been dating since 2020. And while the Cowboys star is busy at work at his team's practice facility for the upcoming season, his girlfriend decided that now was the right time to make a trip across the pond.

Buffett shared a string of photos on her Instagram documenting her trip to Europe. Going by the images, the IG model made pitstops in Spain and Italy.

Soaking up the Spanish sun, Buffett decided to take some time off work to enjoy a well-earned vacation. The 25-year-old was not alone as she was accompanied by her friend Courtney Vucekovich, who too is a famous Instagram model.

Courtney too posted photos of their trip on her Instagram account.

More recently, Buffett posted a montage of clips from her dreamy trip to Europe.

The Cowboys quarterback was earlier spotted with his girlfriend celebrating her 25th birthday in April. The couple made a trip to the Bahamas from where Buffett shared more photos for her fans.

The couple have been going strong for close to two years now. Buffett has frequently been spotted attending Cowboys games to cheer on her partner and even accompanied him at the 2022 NFL Honors.

Dak Prescott (left) with his girlfriend Natalie Buffett at an NFL award ceremony

Dak Prescott turning up chemistry with Cowboys' new WR1 CeeDee Lamb

While Buffett may have taken some time off for her well-deserved vacation, Prescott was in no mood to indulge in novelties and decided to attend the Cowboys' OTAs. Now adapting to life with CeeDee Lamb as his WR1, the quarterback, while speaking to reporters, asserted his confidence in the young wideout's abilities:

"It’s exciting, knowing this is only the beginning. He hasn’t even scratched the surface. For him to be the main guy, I know he’s ready for it."

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones too placed his faith in Lamb, labeling him as an upgrade over former star Amari Cooper.

