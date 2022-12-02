Last week, LeBron James and Dak Prescott had their attention caught by a picture that the Washington Post dug up from the archives. It showed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at a segregation rally in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron asked the media why they weren't asking him about it.

Prescott, on the other hand, gave a vague and conciliatory response to the discovery of the old photo.

"Obviously, we can be more empathetic and give grace obviously to one another, regardless of race, obviously from the times that we've come from to where we are now, thinking about the growth that we've had. That's who I am and that's how I think, optimistic.

"A guy who is completely biracial, Black and white, it's easy for me to speak on race on one side or another. And I don't always. I don't know if I've fully processed it all the way, honestly. I think whether LeBron's talking to the picture, that's on Jerry to address. In the same sense, it's 65 years ago and how times have changed."

Prescott continued:

I mean, look at the man's resume since then, right? As I said, I give grace. I think that's a conversation and question not only for him but for you guys and how ya'll feel and how accountable ya'll have been in covering and discussing the disparities and differences in race. As I said, I'm here for growth and giving grace and trying to make this world a better place.

"That's who I am at my core and all I believe in. Unfortunate things come up from the past, pictures, and they show how far we've come, but in the same sense, they're a reminder of how short of a time that was ago. That wasn't that long ago that we were all sitting on different sides, and we weren't together. "

Jerry Jones' net worth

Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys owner is certainly one of the most powerful and richest owners in the world of major sports.

As of 2 December, 2022, Jones' net worth is $14.4 billion, according to Forbes.com. Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for $150 million and the team is currently valued at $8 billion.

Jones has been the owner, president, and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys since 1989. Since then, the team has won three Super Bowls and the owner was awarded the 2014 NFL Executive of the Year.

