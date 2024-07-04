Dak Prescott injury: Cowboys' star 'not 100 percent' after rumored MRI

Dak Prescott has been the bona fide signal-caller for his franchise ever since joining the NFL. However, as per rumors swirling around in Texas, the Cowboys quarterback is facing injury issues with mandatory training camp just around the corner.

NFL betting analyst Steve Fezzik appeared on the ‘Ross Tucker Podcast.’ While breaking down the betting patterns for the upcoming season, Fezzik dropped a piece of information that many didn’t know.

“News is, he’s (Dak Prescott) not 100%, and they’ve been betting against the Cowboys the last three days. There’s rumors that he had an MRI. That’s unconfirmed, but that’s the rumors that I’m hearing,” Fezzik said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

However, Fezzik cautioned against taking the piece of information with a grain of salt. He also focused on bettors’ actions leading to over/under on the Dallas Cowboys total wins this season dropping.

Dak Prescott was drafted in the sixth round by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft. Initially joining the roster as a fourth-string QB, poor performances and injuries to other QBs led him higher in the pecking order.

Since his rookie season, the three-time Pro Bowler has been relatively fit without missing a substantial part of the season. The only exception was the 2020 season, when Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle.

Dak Prescott has other worries on his mind

The Cowboys are under immense pressure before the start of the season. Several of their key players and coaching staff are in the last year of their contracts. However, none are bigger than QB Dak Prescott himself.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' front office have been admonished for continuous delays concerning his contract.

On the other hand, the 30-year-old QB is not focused on making money but rather wants to enjoy the game. During the OTAs, Dak Prescott said to the media:

“I don't play for money. Never have. Never cared for it, to be honest with you, yeah. Would give it up just to play this game.”

The Cowboys will start their mandatory full training camp on July 23. The fanbase would want Dak Prescott to be not only 100% healthy but under a new contract by then as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback