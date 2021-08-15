Dak Prescott injury update: When is Cowboys QB likely to return?

The Dallas Cowboys have been sweating over the fitness of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, who injured his shoulder during training camp last month.

An MRI had revealed the quarterback suffered a latissimus strain and could potentially miss the team's season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 9th. However, a second MRI has given the Cowboys good news about their quarterback's health.

Prescott's shoulder healing well and he could play during preseason

ESPN's Todd Archer has reported that Dak Prescott's shoulder is "healing well," and the quarterback could return to practice soon.

Prescott had a third throwing session before the Cowboys' preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals and came out of it feeling any discomfort in his shoulder. The Cowboys had initially shut him down for two weeks to ensure he fully recovers from his shoulder strain.

It was only a precautionary measure as Prescott wanted to make sure's he was fully fit ahead of the 2021 NFL season. The Cowboys star said he would have played through the pain had he suffered a shoulder strain during the regular season.

.@dallascowboys QB Dak Prescott and WR Amari Cooper are on their way back 🎯



pic.twitter.com/vokdK0BlhD — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 10, 2021

Prescott went through two throwing sessions on August 7th and 10th and did not feel any residual or unexpected pain. Prescott will return to training this week and prepare for the Cowboys' next preseason game against the Houston Texans on August 29th.

Prescott gearing up for a long-awaited return

Dak Prescott is eager to get some preseason action under his belt before the Cowboys travel to Raymond James Stadium to take on the reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Prescott enjoyed a stellar season in 2020 before a gruesome ankle injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants ended his campaign. Despite missing 11 games, the Cowboys signed Prescott to a four-year, $160 million extension, confirming his status as their franchise quarterback

Potential Candidates for Comeback Player of the Year 2021:



➡️Dak Prescott

➡️Von Miller

➡️Nick Bosa

➡️George Kittle

➡️Christian McCaffrey

➡️Saquon Barkley

➡️OBJ



Who's your favourite to win Comeback Player of the Year?#NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/eZ0jb6JsCU — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) June 28, 2021

With his future secured, Prescott will now be looking to end the Cowboys' 25-year wait for a Super Bowl win. The Cowboys are favorites to win the NFC East and if Prescott can play at the level that he managed last season before suffering the injury, they could go deep in the playoffs.

Edited by Shivam Damohe