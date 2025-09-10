Dak Prescott or Justin Herbert Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projection for QBs explored

Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert were part of the first two games of the year, and although they had different levels of success, they delivered strong individual performances.

The Dallas Cowboys will now play their first home game of the season against the New York Giants, while the Los Angeles Chargers will once again be away from SoFi Stadium, this time playing the Las Vegas Raiders.

These are interesting matchups for the upcoming fantasy football week, and the difference between the two players could result in a victory for your team.

Is Dak Prescott a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?

The veteran Cowboys quarterback had an impressive game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Despite the loss, he kept his team in the game with a good performance, with no turnovers.

The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and have a few superstars on their defense. In Week 2, the game against the New York Giants is likely to be easier, with the team set to get a few short fields from turnovers. He could be in for a monster game.

Is Justin Herbert a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?

The Chargers came out firing on all cylinders against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. Justin threw three touchdowns with no interceptions, and despite playing against a strong defense, he managed to have a great game and produce the upset.

The Raiders' defense also had a great game against the New England Patriots, but they'll play against a completely different level of offense. Herbert managed to dominate a stronger team, and he's set to have another great game, with Sportskeeda's fantasy tool projecting 271 passing yards and a touchdown for him.

Who to pick between Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert for Week 2?

Our Who Should I Start tool projects the Chargers quarterback to have a slight advantage, mainly based on his projected total yards being higher than the Cowboys' passer.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Tool for Week 2

It's just Week 2 of the season, so there's no definite analysis to be made here. However, based on Week 1 performances and their upcoming matchups, Herbert seems to be the best player.

