Dak Prescott makes feelings clear on Cowboys' chances of competing against Super Bowl champion Eagles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is recovering from a season-ending injury, but his confidence hasn't been hurt a bit. The veteran playmaker will start a new chapter in his career when Brian Schottenheimer becomes his third head coach after Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy, respectively.

In the wake of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win, Prescott shared his thoughts on how the Cowboys stack up against their divisional rivals. The veteran had a surprising response, showcasing his confidence.

"I feel like we compete with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we played them. I don't wanna say 'check the record' when they're the guys holding the trophy right now, so credit to them.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They've earned it, they deserved it by all means. But yeah, very close, especially when you watch the NFC Championship Game and those two teams [Eagles and Commanders], teams that we've battled against each every year a couple of times. As I said, I feel confident about us, we've got them the better part, each and every time to see them succeed in such a dominant fashion, credit to them," Prescott said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Dak Prescott is right about the Cowboys holding their own against the Eagles in the regular season, as they even beat them for the NFC East title in 2023, but the one thing the Cowboys haven't done yet is translating their good game from the regular season to the playoffs.

The Eagles graduated with honors in that category, as they went all the way to the final game and beat the back-to-back defending champions in the biggest game of all while dominating the matchup from start to finish.

Former Eagles star says Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys don't deserve star defender

Amid all the rumors surrounding Micah Parsons' future with the Dallas Cowboys, former Eagles star LeSean McCoy said Dak Prescott's team doesn't deserve the star linebacker.

"Any team would love to have Micah, no question at all," McCoy said. "Let Micah go, because Micah is too good for the Cowboys. Let him go to a better franchise, a winning franchise, because I think it's wild that they quickly pay the quarterback who can't get it done.

"Exactly. Dak over there, that's all. Trade my boy, man. Get him out of there. Let him go to a winning franchise, one that actually values him."

Expand Tweet

The Cowboys are already under heavy scrutiny and another disappointing season would be terrible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.