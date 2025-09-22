Dak Prescott makes feelings known being benched for Joe Milton late in game during Cowboys' loss vs. Bears

Dak Prescott has come forward to talk about being benched during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Late in the fourth quarter, Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer decided to bench the quarterback in favor of backup Joe Milton.In the post-game press conference, Dak Prescott opened up about how he does not like being pulled out of games. However, he stated that he also understood why Schottenheimer made that decision.&quot;Obviously, I want every rep,&quot; Prescott said. &quot;Never happy about geting pulled out. But, you know, you've got to be realistic and professional understanding that where the game was.&quot;&quot;I had a chance right there as I said to go score in the red zone and we didn't. And that point, it was what three-score game with two minutes left. And it's a young season. As hard headed as I am and I want to get out there, get every rep, those guys are teeing off in the rough right? And I want to stay healthy and Iwant to be healthy and I'm sure that was a big part of that decision there.&quot;The Cowboys ended up losing to the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday night. By the third quarter, Ben Johnson's team had secured a 31-14 lead. Dak Prescott failed to find any offensive momentum with the Cowboys in the second half. This led to them not scoring any points while the Bears sealed the victory.The quarterback completed 31 of the 40 passes he attempted for 251 passing yards. Prescott also scored one passing touchdown while throwing two interceptions. Joe Milton was brought in with just five minutes remaining in the game, as he completed three of the five passes he attempted for 41 yards.Dak Prescott opens up about losing to the Bears in Week 3The quarterback expressed his disappointment about losing their second game of the season on Sunday night.Dak Prescott also stated that they did not live up to the expectations fans have of them this season.&quot;I've got to look at it from an offensive standpoint, it I know scoring 14 points is never going to be OK,&quot; Prescott said as per the team's website. &quot;And I'm damn sure not with this offense, this unit, the team, the players that we have and what, six of those were field goals. Not acceptable, not to our standard, not anywhere in what we believe in and what we're capable of doing.&quot;The Cowboys started their season with a 24-20 loss to the Eagles. In Week 2, they secured a 40-37 overtime victory over the Giants before being defeated at Soldier Field on Sunday. They next face the Packers at AT&amp;T Stadium on Sept. 28.