  • WATCH: Jerry Jones fuming at Dak Prescott throwing 2 INTs goes viral as Cowboys suffer embarrassing 31-14 loss to Bears

By Prasen
Published Sep 21, 2025 23:54 GMT
The Dallas Cowboys delivered a Week 3 nightmare at Soldier Field, and team owner Jerry Jones couldn’t hide his frustration. Cameras caught the 82-year-old billionaire fuming after Dak Prescott threw his second interception.

Dallas entered Sunday hoping to build momentum after a shaky 1-1 start, but the matchup with Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears turned into an embarrassing 31-14 blowout. Prescott’s late pick sealed the Cowboys’ fate, erasing any chance to cut the deficit to one score.

Jones looked visibly livid in his owner’s box as FOX cameras zeroed in following Prescott’s miscue. Have a look:

This loss stings even more considering Jones’ offseason gamble. He failed to extend Micah Parsons and ultimately traded the All-Pro pass rusher to Green Bay right before Week 1. Ben Schottenheimer's team has now dropped to 1-2; meanwhile, the Bears celebrated their first win of the 2025 season.

Bears proved too much for Jerry Jones' Cowboys

The Chicago Bears showed Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys exactly who was in charge today. The Cowboys entered Week 3 riding high after beating the Giants, but Caleb Williams and the Bears tore that confidence to shreds.

The Cowboys’ secondary looked lost from the start. This is a recurring issue that’s haunted this team until now this season. Williams threw four touchdown passes before the fourth quarter, exposing every coverage gap. The same problem plagued Jerry Jones' team a week ago against the Giants.

On offense, the Cowboys didn’t help themselves. Javonte Williams’ fumble in the first quarter set the tone for a bad day in the field. After that, Dak Prescott’s fourth-quarter interception and an end-zone pick were the icing that sealed the Cowboys' demise.

Prescott lost CeeDee Lamb to an early ankle injury and never found rhythm. Dallas trailed big time by the fourth quarter, and Schottenheimer benched Prescott for Joe Milton, who didn't take long to throw his late-game interception.

The pass rush, once Dallas’ trump card, was gone after Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers in a preseason trade. Now sitting at 1-2, the Cowboys don't necessarily face a full-blown crisis but a leaky secondary, a missing pass rush, and a quarterback whose turnovers are costly. Brian Schottenheimer will do everything possible to resolve these problems soon.

