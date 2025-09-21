"I wasn't naive": Dak Prescott addresses Jerry Jones stirring up soap opera via Micah Parsons trade to Packers

Dak Prescott described an approach to keeping the Dallas Cowboys steady after Jerry Jones’ latest high-profile roster move. The quarterback said he anticipated turbulence around the Micah Parsons trade.

Prescott, who signed a four-year $240 million extension last year, is adjusting to life without the All-Pro linebacker. Jones dealt Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 28 rather than match their reported $46.5 million per year offer.

Prescott shared his first thoughts on losing Parsons.

“I was surprised. However, I wasn’t naive to the way the negotiations happened,” Prescott said on Sunday, via "NFL on Fox." "But more than anything, it was about being a leader, making sure the guys in the locker room weren’t looking over their shoulder worried about their jobs, and just focused on what they can control.

"(Jerry Jones) said it’s going to be a soap opera, and if it’s not, he’s going to do something to stir it up. The Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year, something that I’ve known, which should allow you to block out the noise and focus on your job.”

Dak Prescott stresses focus as roster changes unfold

NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Jerry Jones has publicly embraced controversy before, including in Netflix’s “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.” The team owner said he sometimes “stirs it up” to keep attention on the franchise.

"The Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year," Jones said. "When it gets slow, I stir it up. There is controversy. That controversy is good stuff in terms of keeping and having people’s attention."

Dallas heads into its Week 3 game at Chicago with a 1-1 record following a 40-37 overtime win over the New York Giants. Dak Prescott has completed 68.6% of his passes for 549 yards in two games while working with a reshaped receiving group. Jones traded for George Pickens in May to line up opposite CeeDee Lamb, who signed a four-year $136 million extension.

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman praised Prescott’s early-season play on Dallas radio last week, pointing to his confidence and composure.

Jones defended his roster strategy during a recent appearance on Dallas station 105.3 The Fan, citing salary-cap realities under Prescott’s contract. He said forgoing a Parsons extension allows the team to keep adding around its quarterback.

The Cowboys signed multiple players to new deals in the offseason, including Jake Ferguson, Hunter Luepke, DaRon Bland and Tyler Smith. They also brought in defensive tackle Kenny Clark as part of the Parsons trade and veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on a one-year deal.

