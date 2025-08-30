Lil Wayne exposes long-running feud between Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons were at war throughout the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys were neither offering the four-time Pro Bowler his desired contract nor letting him walk away. The saga ultimately ended on Thursday with the franchise sending the edge rusher to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.Five-time Grammy winner and Packers superfan Lil Wayne appeared on the &quot;First Things First Show&quot; on Friday and shared his feelings about the blockbuster trade.&quot;Man, it's beautiful. It's beautiful, for real,&quot; Wayne said. &quot;I have something personal about it, a personal opinion about it, a personal reason why I'm not too surprised about it. I'd like to label it; it's shockingly beautiful.&quot;Wayne went on to reveal the story and the reason behind his reaction.&quot;Because I remember when Micah was at my house once a few years ago,&quot; Wayne said. &quot;As soon as he got to the crib, I greeted him and started talking about Jerry. I made a comment about something like 'You know, you're his son, you know, you're the golden son, you're the golden child.'&quot; &quot;He stopped me right there and said, 'Hey, I ain't... It ain't like that. I don't want me in Jerry's wing. I ain't one of those type of Cowboys.' I was like 'What you mean?' 'You know, y'all like? No, you know that Jerry like you? You could go out there and blow the world up, it's still gonna come right back on that team.' And he was just like, 'Yeah, we... Our relationship ain't like that.' And that always stuck with me.&quot;Micah Parsons' trade was preceded by tons of drama. He requested a trade earlier this month. The 26-year-old did not participate in any practice sessions or walkthroughs, citing back tightness. When the medical team cleared him for practice, he was reportedly headed to get a second opinion before the trade was announced.The Packers' new defensive end has signed a four-year, $188 million extension with the franchise. The $47 million annual value of the deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. Parsons will join Rashan Garry to strengthen the Packers' pass rush and will be the defensive centerpiece for Jordan Love on the other side of the ball.Micahel Irvin shares his feelings about Micah Parsons' tradeThree-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin is among the people who are not happy with Jerry Jones' decision to cut ties with Micah Parsons. He talked about the Cowboys-Packers deal on his YouTube channel on Thursday.&quot;This is exactly what I was scared and worried about,&quot; Irvin said (2:07) &quot;This isn’t about football. This was about personal emotions, and it just got to a boiling point.&quot; &quot;This no doubt hurts. I really wish that Micah would have taken control of this. I can’t imagine this is what he really wanted. I just cannot imagine that he really wanted to be leaving Dallas.&quot;Micah Parsons was not satisfied with the progress of his contract negotiations with the Cowboys and had requested a trade. However, many were optimistic about the 2021 first-round pick's stay in Dallas.