"Championships are won by teams not individuals": Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer makes feelings known on trading Micah Parsons

Jerry Jones pulled the trigger on Micah Parsons trade on Thursday after going through months of contract negotiations. The Cowboys parted ways with the All-Pro linebacker by sending the 26-year-old to the Green Bay Packers.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer, preparing for his first season leading America’s Team, addressed the shocking trade decision after Friday's practice. He clarified that while Parsons was elite, the Cowboys’ future won’t revolve around one player.

“Micah’s an incredible player...nobody disputes that. But this is the ultimate team game. We’re not going to win a championship with just one person,” Schottenheimer said. “It’s going to take the 69 guys we have in this locker room.”

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer: "Micah Parsons is an incredible player. … But this the ultimate team game. We're not gonna win a championship with one player."

Schottenheimer further shared that the decision was carefully planned and unanimous within the organization.

"I don't think so. You have two ways to look at it. Again, this was a unanimous decision. I don't see this as adversity. Guys will step up. Guys will do a great job of bringing these new pieces into the locker room," Cowboys HC added.

After the trade, Cowboys owner Jones pointed out that the trade was 'in the best interest' of the Cowboys. Nonetheless, Cowboys fans were unprepared to see their star edge rusher depart with just one week left for their Week 1 opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parsons signed a $188 million four-year contract with the Packers, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Micah Parsons sets expectations for Packers debut

Micah Parsons is officially a Green Bay Packer, and he wasted no time setting expectations. Addressing the media earlier today, Parsons revealed he'll wear the legendary No. 1 jersey.

The former Cowboys star admitted he was growing restless as negotiations on, but said a fresh start in Green Bay brings him relief and excitement.

“I think physically, you know, I’m great. I think I can contribute a lot,” Parsons told reporters.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Micah Parsons said he didn't have any say in what team the Cowboys traded him to. No back issues. "Physically, I'm great."

Parsons also confirmed he plans to play in the Packers’ September 7 opener against the Detroit Lions, saying that the team didn’t trade two first-rounders and a Pro Bowl tackle for him to sit.

