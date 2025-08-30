  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Absolute disgrace" "Surprised it wasn't retired": NFL fans react as Micah Parsons takes legendary Packers jersey number 1 day after Cowboys trade

"Absolute disgrace" "Surprised it wasn't retired": NFL fans react as Micah Parsons takes legendary Packers jersey number 1 day after Cowboys trade

By Prasen
Modified Aug 30, 2025 01:35 GMT
NFL fans react as Micah Parsons takes legendary Packers jersey number 1 day after Cowboys trade
NFL fans react as Micah Parsons takes legendary Packers jersey number 1 day after Cowboys trade [Source: IMAGN]

Micah Parsons move from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers is already stirring the pot, and not just because of the blockbuster trade. The four-time Pro Bowler was traded to Green Bay on Thursday in exchange for Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks.

Ad

As per reports, the former Cowboys edge rusher inked a four-year, $188 million deal. The contract makes Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, with $120 million fully guaranteed.

But the real controversy came just one day after the deal was finalized. At his introductory press conference, Parsons revealed he would be wearing No. 1 on his Packers jersey, a number historically tied to Curly Lambeau, the legendary founder after whom Lambeau Field is named.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

That decision didn’t sit well with the fanbase and social media erupted instantly.

“Absolute disgrace,” one fan posted.
Ad
Another wrote, “Surprised it wasn’t retired.”
Ad
One X user tweeted, "Insanely disrespectful to Curly, Parsons a clown."
Ad
"That's a huge number," tweeted another.
Ad

Clearly, Parsons’ jersey choice has hit a nerve in Green Bay as one more fan said,

"How is that # NOT already retired, WTH ,🤔"
Ad
"Did he take permission from Curly," commented another.
Ad

After his official trade with the Packers, Parsons released a heartfelt statement on social media yesterday.

"I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control. My heart has always been here, and it still is," he wrote.
Ad

Now, the question is whether Parsons can withstand the weight of Packers history while trying to rewrite his legacy.

Also read: "Micah Parsons is the loser": Michael Irvin delivers bold verdict on $188 million contract after Jerry Jones trades All-Pro LB to Packers

Packers GM gets honest on Micah Parsons trade

The Packers landed star linebacker Micah Parsons yesterday. General manager Brian Gutekunst admitted the price wasn’t cheap.

Ad
"The picks and the financial part of it, that’s always a lot," he said ahead of Parsons’ introductory press conference. "But this is a very unique player that rarely becomes available to us."

For Gutekunst, Parsons represents more than just a splashy addition to the roster. He compared the deal to when the Packers landed Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs earlier this offseason. He believes that Parsons is yet to play his best football.

Ad

Green Bay has often been criticized for sitting out big-time moves at trade deadlines, watching stars land elsewhere. This time, the Packers got it across the finish line.

Also read: "That’s why Jerry Jones doesn’t gaf": NFL fans react to Cowboys' Forbes valuation as Micah Parsons gets traded to Packers

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications