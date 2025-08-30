"Absolute disgrace" "Surprised it wasn't retired": NFL fans react as Micah Parsons takes legendary Packers jersey number 1 day after Cowboys trade

Micah Parsons move from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers is already stirring the pot, and not just because of the blockbuster trade. The four-time Pro Bowler was traded to Green Bay on Thursday in exchange for Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks.As per reports, the former Cowboys edge rusher inked a four-year, $188 million deal. The contract makes Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, with $120 million fully guaranteed.But the real controversy came just one day after the deal was finalized. At his introductory press conference, Parsons revealed he would be wearing No. 1 on his Packers jersey, a number historically tied to Curly Lambeau, the legendary founder after whom Lambeau Field is named.Adam Schefter @AdamSchefterLINKMicah Parsons will be the first Packer to wear No. 1 since Curly Lambeau.That decision didn’t sit well with the fanbase and social media erupted instantly.“Absolute disgrace,” one fan posted.egoMamba🐍 @egoMambaLINKAbsolute disgrace imoAnother wrote, “Surprised it wasn’t retired.”mcbc 🇺🇸🗽 @mcbcLINKAs in Lambeau Field, Lambeau? Surprised it wasn't retired.One X user tweeted, &quot;Insanely disrespectful to Curly, Parsons a clown.&quot;Unbiased Mets Fan @TheMetsXLINKInsanely disrespectful to Curly, parsons a clown&quot;That's a huge number,&quot; tweeted another.Naya @Naya6039LINKThat's a huge numberClearly, Parsons’ jersey choice has hit a nerve in Green Bay as one more fan said,&quot;How is that # NOT already retired, WTH ,🤔&quot;John B Pinto 3 @Jbpinto3LINK@AdamSchefter How is that # NOT already retired, WTH ,🤔&quot;Did he take permission from Curly,&quot; commented another.𝙲𝙰𝚂𝙷𝙲𝙾𝙾𝙻 @DCashcoolLINK@AdamSchefter Did he take permission from Curly?After his official trade with the Packers, Parsons released a heartfelt statement on social media yesterday.&quot;I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control. My heart has always been here, and it still is,&quot; he wrote.Now, the question is whether Parsons can withstand the weight of Packers history while trying to rewrite his legacy.Also read: &quot;Micah Parsons is the loser&quot;: Michael Irvin delivers bold verdict on $188 million contract after Jerry Jones trades All-Pro LB to PackersPackers GM gets honest on Micah Parsons tradeThe Packers landed star linebacker Micah Parsons yesterday. General manager Brian Gutekunst admitted the price wasn’t cheap.&quot;The picks and the financial part of it, that’s always a lot,&quot; he said ahead of Parsons’ introductory press conference. &quot;But this is a very unique player that rarely becomes available to us.&quot;For Gutekunst, Parsons represents more than just a splashy addition to the roster. He compared the deal to when the Packers landed Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs earlier this offseason. He believes that Parsons is yet to play his best football.Green Bay has often been criticized for sitting out big-time moves at trade deadlines, watching stars land elsewhere. This time, the Packers got it across the finish line.Also read: &quot;That’s why Jerry Jones doesn’t gaf&quot;: NFL fans react to Cowboys' Forbes valuation as Micah Parsons gets traded to Packers