  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Micah Parsons is the loser": Michael Irvin delivers bold verdict on $188 million contract after Jerry Jones trades All-Pro LB to Packers

"Micah Parsons is the loser": Michael Irvin delivers bold verdict on $188 million contract after Jerry Jones trades All-Pro LB to Packers

By Prasen
Modified Aug 29, 2025 03:46 GMT
Michael Irvin delivers bold verdict on $188 million contract after Jerry Jones trades All-Pro LB to Packers
Michael Irvin delivers bold verdict on $188 million contract after Jerry Jones trades All-Pro LB to Packers

Micah Parsons' trade to the Packers shocked Cowboys icon Michael Irvin. Jerry Jones sent Parsons to Green Bay for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. The star linebacker reportedly signed a four-year, $188 million deal, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Ad

Irvin expressed total disbelief at the move.

“Oh my God, I can’t believe this, I’ve been here all day. I cannot believe that we just traded Micah Parsons,” he said during an interview with ESPN.

Despite the massive contract, Irvin argued that Parsons might be the loser.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“He’ll still go about doing the great job he has been doing for every one of his clients. Out of these three, Micah’s the loser… if he had stayed with the Dallas Cowboys,” Irvin said. (08:05)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

youtube-cover
Ad

He stressed that while the $188 million with $136 million guaranteed is huge, Parsons’ potential Super Bowl opportunities in Dallas were compromised. Irvin also tied the trade to the Cowboys’ larger future, warning that it might derail a possible championship season.

“This is a gamble the Gambler should not have taken. My personal opinion,” he added. (05:00)

The trade leaves Dallas reeling and Green Bay gaining a generational defensive talent.

Ad

Also read: Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone drops 1-word message as Micah Parsons gets traded to Packers in $188,000,000 trade deal

Micah Parsons gets honest on Cowboys trade

Cowboys fans got a gut punch when two-time All-Pro edge rusher was traded to the Packers. After stalled contract negotiations, Parsons requested a trade earlier this month, but there was a major consensus that everything was just noise, and the Cowboys GM and star LB would strike an appropriate deal as Week 1 drew closer, but that wasn't the case.

Ad
Parsons addressed fans after the trade, sharing a heartfelt video with the caption, “Thank you Dallas ….. GO Pack Go!”
Ad

In his statement, Parsons thanked Cowboys Nation and talked about his childhood dreams of wearing the blue and white and the support his family received in Texas.

“I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control,” he wrote. “Wearing the star has been the honor of my life,” Parsons said.
Ad

Parsons’ move will start a new era in Green Bay, as the Packers add a generational talent to their roster.

Also read: "This sh*t blasphemy": Micah Parsons' brother reveals "sickening" part of contract negotiations 3 months after George Pickens trade

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications