"Micah Parsons is the loser": Michael Irvin delivers bold verdict on $188 million contract after Jerry Jones trades All-Pro LB to Packers

Micah Parsons' trade to the Packers shocked Cowboys icon Michael Irvin. Jerry Jones sent Parsons to Green Bay for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. The star linebacker reportedly signed a four-year, $188 million deal, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.Irvin expressed total disbelief at the move.“Oh my God, I can’t believe this, I’ve been here all day. I cannot believe that we just traded Micah Parsons,” he said during an interview with ESPN.Despite the massive contract, Irvin argued that Parsons might be the loser.“He’ll still go about doing the great job he has been doing for every one of his clients. Out of these three, Micah’s the loser… if he had stayed with the Dallas Cowboys,” Irvin said. (08:05)He stressed that while the $188 million with $136 million guaranteed is huge, Parsons’ potential Super Bowl opportunities in Dallas were compromised. Irvin also tied the trade to the Cowboys’ larger future, warning that it might derail a possible championship season.“This is a gamble the Gambler should not have taken. My personal opinion,” he added. (05:00)The trade leaves Dallas reeling and Green Bay gaining a generational defensive talent.Also read: Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone drops 1-word message as Micah Parsons gets traded to Packers in $188,000,000 trade dealMicah Parsons gets honest on Cowboys tradeCowboys fans got a gut punch when two-time All-Pro edge rusher was traded to the Packers. After stalled contract negotiations, Parsons requested a trade earlier this month, but there was a major consensus that everything was just noise, and the Cowboys GM and star LB would strike an appropriate deal as Week 1 drew closer, but that wasn't the case.Parsons addressed fans after the trade, sharing a heartfelt video with the caption, “Thank you Dallas ….. GO Pack Go!”In his statement, Parsons thanked Cowboys Nation and talked about his childhood dreams of wearing the blue and white and the support his family received in Texas.“I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control,” he wrote. “Wearing the star has been the honor of my life,” Parsons said.Parsons’ move will start a new era in Green Bay, as the Packers add a generational talent to their roster.Also read: &quot;This sh*t blasphemy&quot;: Micah Parsons' brother reveals &quot;sickening&quot; part of contract negotiations 3 months after George Pickens trade