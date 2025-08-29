"This sh*t blasphemy": Micah Parsons' brother reveals "sickening" part of contract negotiations 3 months after George Pickens trade 

Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., shared an interesting revelation on social media regarding the linebacker's contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys. After weeks of unsuccessful talks, owner Jerry Jones and his team decided to trade the four-time Pro Bowler to the Green Bay Packers for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.On X/Twitter, Parsons Jr. opened up about how this offseason has been crazy because of how his brother was traded three months after George Pickens joined the Cowboys.&quot;If you woulda told me we trade for George Pickens and then trade Micah in the same summer I would told ya you lost your mind this s**t blasphemy,&quot; Terrence tweeted.Terrence Parsons Jr @Tpars_boiiLINKIf you woulda told me we trade for George Pickens and then trade Micah in the same summer I woulda told ya you lost your mind 😂 this shit blasphemyHe added that leaving Dallas wasn't even what Parsons wanted to do:&quot;This isn't even what Micah wanted is the sickening part of all this he just wanted respect in the negotiation process and Jerry wouldn't give it sad year for Dallas Micah and Luka.&quot;Terrence Parsons Jr @Tpars_boiiLINKThis isn’t even what Micah wanted is the sickening part of all this he just wanted respect in the negotiation process and Jerry wouldn’t give it sad year for Dallas Micah and LukaMicah Parsons initially requested a trade on Aug. 1. In the coming days, Jerry Jones came forward to criticize his agent for making the negotiation process more difficult. The Cowboys owner also called out the linebacker on Stephen A.Smith's podcast, saying how after negotiating a deal, Parsons abruptly cut contact.&quot;He called me, 'I'm coming in.' He wanted to talk. We negotiate, we go back and forth. We come through, we go the next day, we negotiate, get it done. I get a call, 'I don't want you to call anymore,' Micah (says),&quot; Jones claimed.Micah Parsons pens down heartfelt note for Cowboys fans after tradeAfter the announcement, Micah Parsons shared a heartfelt message for Cowboys fans. He expressed his gratitude for the love and support they showed him over the past four years.Parsons also said he wanted to remain a part of the team, but fate had other plans for his NFL career.&quot;From the moment I arrived in Dallas, you embraced me and my family as your own. You made a kid from the East Coast feel right at home in Texas,&quot; Parsons wrote on X. &quot;Every time I pulled up to work, every time I stepped onto that field. I felt that weight and pride of representing you. You didn't just give me a jersey, you gave me a place to belong.&quot;I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control. My heart has always been here and it still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. ... Thank you, Cowboys Nation, for every cheer, every moment and every ounce of love you showed me,&quot; he added.Parsons agreed to a four-year deal with the Packers worth $188 million. This also includes $120 million in guaranteed money, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback player in NFL history.What do you think of Micah Parsons getting traded by the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.